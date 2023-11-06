Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Toronto Maple Leafs recalled forward Nicholas Robertson from the Toronto Marlies on Monday and loaned Pontus Holmberg back to the AHL club.

Robertson, selected 53rd overall in the 2019 draft, had two goals and five points in 15 games with the Maple Leafs last season. He has five goals and 11 points in nine AHL games this season.

He will play on the third line Monday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning, head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed.

Holmberg, 24, is without a point in seven games with the Maple Leafs this season.

The Maple Leafs, winless in their past four, will host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night.

Ilya Samsonov was the first goaltender off the ice Monday morning and is projected to start against the Lightning.

Defenceman Simon Benoit did not stay out late during the team's morning skate, and will make his Maple Leafs debut against the Lightning.

Blueliners Max Lajoie and Jake McCabe, who is dealing with a groin injury, will not dress.

Keefe revealed after the team's optional skate Monday, that attendance was mandatory for some of the players on the ice.

Ryan Reaves, Noah Gregor, Matthew Knies, Max Domi, Tyler Bertuzzi, Nick Robertson, Mark Giordano, John, Klingberg, Benoit, McCabe and Lajoie were among those in attendance.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are brining in veteran goaltender Jaroslav Halak on a free agent tryout.

The move comes with the Hurricanes stating that goaltender Frederik Andersen is dealing with a medical issue and undergoing evaluations.

Defenceman Brett Pesce skated in Monday's practice in a non-contact sweater, taking to the ice for the first time since Oct. 19.

Hey, it’s Brett Pesce!



Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres recalled forward Matt Savoie from his conditioning loan with the AHL's Rochester Americans.

The team placed Brandon Biro on injured reserve Monday.

Ottawa Senators

Head coach DJ Smith said he thought defenceman Artem Zub looked good Monday and could be ready to make his return on Thursday.

The Senators used the following lines in practice Monday:

Tkachuk-Norris-Batherson

Joseph-Stutzle-Giroux

Kubalik-Chartier- Tarasenko

Kelly-Jarventie- MacEwen

Sanderson-Zub

Chychrun-JBD

Kleven-Hamonic

Brannstrom-Matinpalo