Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Goaltender Dennis Hildeby is the first goalie off the ice at the Leafs' optional and is the projected starter tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets, per TSN's Mark Masters.

Hildeby, 23, has appeared in five games for the Maple Leafs this season, going 3-2-0 with an .884 save percentage and 3.18 goals-against average. In his last game on Jan. 11, he made 15 saves in a 3-0 loss to Vancouver.

Forward Jacob Quillan was from the AHL's Marlies as Max Pacioretty was placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury retroactive to Jan. 18.

Quillan, 22, has six goals and 15 points in 35 games in the AHL this season, his first with the organization.

Pacioretty, 36, has five goals and 12 points in 32 games this season, his first with Toronto. He played 10:19 in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens but took a puck off the head in the second period. He finished the game, tallying three shots on net and four hits. He missed Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Canadiens have sent forward Owen Beck back to the AHL's Laval Rocket.

Beck appeared in two games with the Canadiens since being recalled on Sunday, but did not record a point. Montreal Canadiens beat the New York Rangers 5-4 in overtime on Sunday and the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Tuesday with Beck in the lineup. He averaged 7:35 minutes of ice time in his appearances.

The 20-year-old forward has played 37 games in Laval this season, recording nine goals and 16 assists in his first AHL season.

Forwards Josh Anderson, Joel Armia and Patrik Laine as well defencemen Kaiden Guhle and David Savard will not participate in today's practice in favour of therapy days.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche have recalled forwards Jere Innala and Ivan Ivan from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Innala, 26, has five goals and 15 points in 21 games in the AHL this season. With the Avalanche, he has skated in 14 games but has not recorded a point.

Ivan, 22, has spent the majority of the season with the Avalanche, scoring five goals with eight points in 39 games. With the Eagles, he has a goal and an assist in two appearances.