Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Maple Leafs recalled forward Fraser Minten from the AHL's Toronto Marlies on Tuesday and announced that centre David Kampf has been placed on injured reserve.

Kampf is dealing with a lower-body injury, with the move to IR being retroactive to Nov. 16, when he logged 14:22 of ice time in Saturday's overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers.

The 29-year-old forward has three assists in 18 games with the Maple Leafs this season.

Minten, 20, appeared in four games with the Maple Leafs last season, failing to register a point before returning to the WHL's Saskatoon Blades. He joined the Marlies earlier this month after a stint on season-opening IR and has two goals and four points in five games.

The Vancouver native was selected by the Maple Leafs in the second round of the 2022 draft.

Toronto will host the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, a contest captain Auston Matthews has already been ruled out of.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens assigned forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard to the Laval Rocket on a long-term injury conditioning loan.

Harvey-Pinard underwent surgery for a broken leg in July, when he was given a timeline of four months for recovery.

The 25-year-old winger appeared in 45 games for the Canadiens last season, scoring twice and adding eight assists.

Originally taken in the seventh round of the 2019 draft, Harvey-Pinard has 17 goals and 14 assists in 83 career games.