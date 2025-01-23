Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Maple Leafs recalled goaltender Matt Murray from the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

The team also sent Dennis Hildeby back to the Marlies after he allowed four goals on 18 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The 30-year-old Murray has played two games with the Maple Leafs this season, posting a 3.54 goals-against average and a .879 save percentage.

Murray has performed well in the minors this season, posting an 8-4-2 record with a 1.68 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage.

Hildeby, 23, has 3.16 goals-against average and a .878 save percentage over six games with the Leafs this season.

Edmonton Oilers

Goaltender Calvin Pickard is expected to start in net when the Oilers take on the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

Pickard, 32, has won his last three starts and has an 11-4-0 record this season with a 2.53 goals-against average and .897 save percentage.

The Wild have activated forward Kirill Kaprizov and defenceman Jared Spurgeon off injured reserve and are expected to be in the lineup against the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday.

Kaprizov, 27, has been out of the lineup since Dec. 23 while dealing with a lower-body injury.

The 5-foot-10 winger leads the team with 23 goals and 50 points in 34 games this season.

Spurgeon, 35, hasn't played since New Years' Eve with a lower-body injury.

The Wild's captain has four goals and 13 points in 32 games this season while averaging 20:43 of ice time this season.

Goaltender Jacob Markstrom is expected to miss some time after he left Wednesday's game against the Boston Bruins early, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Markstrom left in the second period of the Devils' 5-1 win over the Bruins when Bruins forward Justin Brazeau crashed into Markstrom's net.

The 34-year-old netminder was able to get off the ice and into the dressing room under his own power, but was unable to put weight on his left leg.

Markstrom was acquired by the Devils from the Calgary Flames in the off-season in exchange for defenceman Kevin Bahl and a 2025 first-round draft pick.

He has a 21-9-5 record this season with a 2.20 goals-against average and .912 save percentage.

The 6-foot-6 netminder is on the fifth season of a six-year, $36 million contract and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Drafted 31st overall by the Florida Panthers in 2008, Markstrom has a career 236-205-62 record with a 2.69 GAA and .909 save percentage split between the Panthers, Vancouver Canucks, Flames, and Devils.

Defenceman Noah Dobson will be out week-to-week with a lower-body injury, the team announced on Thursday.

Dobson left Monday's 3-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday after he landed awkwardly when he got tangled up with Blue Jackets forward Cole Sillinger.

He had an assist on 15:38 of ice time prior to his exit.

The 6-foot-4 right-shot defenceman has six goals and 24 points in 46 games this season while averaging 24:01 of ice time.

Forward William Karlsson is considered to be out week-to-week with a lower-body injury, the team announced on Thursday.

Karlsson last appeared during the Golden Knights' 5-4 shootout loss to the St. Louis Blues on Monday where he had a plus-2 rating on 17:46 of ice time.

The 6-foot centre has seven goals and 18 points in 38 games this season.

The Avalanche recalled forward Chris Wagner from the AHL's Colorado Eagles and assigned forward Ivan Ivan to the Eagles on Thursday.

Wagner, 33, appeared in 23 goals with the Avalanche this season, recording a goal. He also has four goals and 11 points in 16 games in the AHL.

Ivan appeared in 40 games with the Avalanche this season, including skating 5:57 against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old centre has five goals and eight points with the Avalanche this season. He also has a goal and assist in two games with the Eagles.