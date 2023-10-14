Ice Chips: Maple Leafs recall Benoit from Marlies
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled defenceman Simon Benoit from the Toronto Marlies of the AHL, the team announced on Saturday.
Benoit has yet to play a game for the Leafs organization after he was signed as a free agent this past offseason. He spent his first three seasons in the NHL with the Anaheim Ducks, where he appeared in 137 games and totaled four goals and 15 points.
The Maple Leafs play their second contest of the season on Saturday after defeating the Montreal Canadiens 6-5 in overtime on Wednesday. Ilya Samsonov will start in net against the Minnesota Wild.
Chicago Blackhawks
Taylor Hall, who was considered week-to-week with an upper-body injury according to head coach Luke Richardson on Friday, was spotted skating at practice on Saturday.
Hall was traded to the Blackhawks on June 26 along with Nick Foligno, and registered an assist in his first two games with the team.
San Jose Sharks
The San Jose Sharks placed centre Mikael Granlund on injured reserve with a lower-body injury on Friday, and have recalled forward Jacob Peterson in a corresponding move on Saturday.
Granlund, 31, was acquired via trade from the Pittsburgh Penguins in August. He did not register a point in his only game with the Sharks.
Peterson has played in 77 games across three NHL seasons, and he scored two goals with eight points in 11 games with San Jose in 2022-23.
Philadelphia Flyers
Per Kevin Kurz of The Athletic, Tyson Foerster and Emil Andrae will play against the Ottawa Senators, and Carter Hart will be the goaltender.
Egor Zamula and Bobby Brink will not be in the lineup on Saturday.
Minnesota Wild
It will be the same lineup as their season opener for the Wild, with Filip Gustavsson in net.
Gustavsson posted a 41-save shutout in their season-opening victory on Thursday.
St. Louis Blues
The St. Louis Blues held an optional skate ahead of their game against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. They skated the following lines:
Buchnevich-Thomas-Kyrou
Saad-Schenn-Kapanen
Vrana-Hayes-Blais
Toropchenko-Sundqvist-Neighbours
Leddy-Parayko
Krug-Faulk
Scandella-Tucker
Binnington
The Blues lost their season opener in a shootout against the Dallas Stars.