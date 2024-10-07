Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have returned forward Easton Cowan to the OHL's London Knights on Monday.

Cowan, 19, was drafted 28th overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2023 draft and recorded two assists in five preseason games.

The 6-foot winger recorded34 goals and 96 points in 54 games with London last year and was named the OHL Most Outstanding Player.

Defenceman Jake McCabe participated in Maple Leafs' practice on Monday while forward Calle Jarnkrok was absent.

McCabe missed Saturday's preseason finale to rest an upper-body injury.

The 6-foot-1 defenceman appeared in 73 games last season recording eight goals and 28 points.

Jarnkrok has been dealing with a nagging lower-body injury throughout training camp which has kept him off the ice.

The 33-year-old appeared in 52 games last season, recording 10 goals and 21 points.

The Maple Leafs used these lines at practice on Monday, according to TSN's Mark Masters:

Knies - Matthews - Marner

Domi - Tavares - Nylander

Pacioretty - Holmberg - Robertson

Lorentz - Kampf - Reaves

McMann, Dewar

Rielly - Tanev

Ekman-Larsson - McCabe

Benoit - Timmins

Myers - Liljegren

Hakanpaa

Woll

Stolarz

Forwards Connor DeWar and Fraser Minten were placed on injured reserve on Monday while defencemen Dakota Mermis and Jani Hakanpaa, and forward Calle Jarnkrok were placed on long-term injured reserve.

Additionally, goaltender Matt Murray and defenceman Marshall Rifai have been assigned to the AHL's Toronto Marlies after clearing waivers on Monday.

Forward Joshua Roy and defenceman Logan Mailloux were among seven players assigned to the AHL's Laval Rocket on Monday.

Roy, 21, appeared in four preseason games recording two assists.

The 6-foot centre appeared in 23 games with the Canadiens last season, recording four goals and nine points.

Mailloux, 21, appeared in four preseason games recording an assist with a plus-6 rating.

The 6-foot-3 defenceman recorded 14 goals and 47 points in 72 games with the Rocket last season.

The Canadiens used these lines during practice, according to Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette:

Slafkovsky - Suzuki - Caufield

Newhook - Dach - Armia

Barre-Boulet - Dvorak - Anderson

Heineman - Evans - Gallagher

Matheson - Guhle

Hutson - Savard

Xhekaj - Barron

Philadelphia Flyers

Prospect Jett Luchanko has made the team as the Flyers announce their opening night roster.

Luchanko was drafted 13th overall by the Flyers last June's entry draft and recorded 20 goals and 74 points in 68 games with the OHL's Guelph Storm.

The 18-year-old forward will become the youngest player in Flyers history.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Ottawa Senators

The Senators returned defenceman Carter Yakemchuk to the WHL's Calgary Hitmen on Monday.

Yakemchuk was drafted seventh overall by the Senators in last June's draft and recorded two goals and seven points in four preseason games.

Forward Jan Jenik cleared waivers on Monday and was assigned to the AHL's Belleville Senators along with forward Zack Ostapchuk.

The Senators used these lines during Monday's practice, according to Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia:

Tkachuk - Stutzle - Cousins

Greig - Norris - Batherson

Perron - Pinto - Amadio

Gregor - Ostapchuk - MacEwen

Sanderson - Zub

Chabot - Jensen

Kleven - Hamonic

Extra: Bernard-Docker

Ullmark

Forsberg

Calgary Flames

The Flames have placed forward Yegor Sharangovich on injured reserve with a lower-body injury and has a week-to-week timeframe for his return.

Sharangovich, 26, appeared in all 82 games last season with the Flames, recording 31 goals and 59 points.

The Flames assigned forward Jakob Pelletier and goaltender Devin Cooley to the AHL's Calgary Wranglers after clearing waivers on Monday.

Pelletier, 23, was drafted 26th overall by the Flames in 2019 and recorded a goal and three points in 13 games last season.

The 5-foot-9 winger appeared in four preseason games without recording a point.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets assigned forwards Brad Lambert and Nikita Chibrikov to the AHL's Manitoba Moose on Monday.

Lambert, 20, was the Jets first-round draft pick in 2022 and recorded 21 goals and 55 points in 64 games with the Moose last season.

Chibrikov, 21, was drafted 50th overall by the Jets in 2021 and recorded 17 goals and 47 points in 70 games with the Moose last season.

The Jets used these lines during Monday's practice:

Connor - Scheifele - Vilardi

Perfetti - Namestnikov - Ehlers

Niederreiter - Lowry - Appleton

Barron - Kupari - Iafallo

Gustafsson rotating

Morrissey - DeMelo

Samberg - Pionk

Fleury - Miller

Salomonsson - Coghlan

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks re-claimed goaltender Jiri Patera off waivers from the Boston Bruins on Monday.

Patera had a 11-10-4 record with the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights last season with a 2.99 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.

The Canucks signed Patera to a two-year, $1.55 million deal in the off-season but lost him on waivers to the Bruins on Oct. 2.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals assigned forward Ivan Miroshnichenko to the Hershey Bears on Monday and returned forward Andrew Cristall to the WHL's Kelowna Rockets.

Miroshnichenko, 20, appeared in 21 games with the Capitals last season, recording two goals and six points. He also recorded nine goals and 25 points in 47 games with the Bears last season.

Cristall, 19, was drafted 40th overall by the Capitals in 2023 and registered 40 goals and 111 points in 62 games in the WHL last season.

The Capitals used these lines during Monday's practice, according to Tarek El-Bashir of the Monumental Sports Network.

Ovechkin - Strome - Mangiapane

McMichael - Dubois - Wilson

Milano/Vrana - Lapierre - Protas

Duhaime - Dowd - Raddysh

Chychrun - Carlson

Roy - Fehervary

Sandin - van Riemsdyk

Alexeyov - McIlrath

Lindgren

Logan Thompson absent for personal/family reasons

The Capitals assigned goaltender Hunter Shepard to the Bears on Monday after clearing waivers.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings have signed forward Austin Watson to a one-year, two-way contract.

Watson, 32, joined the Detroit Red Wings on a professional tryout agreement in August and recorded an assist in four preseason games

He played last season with the Tampa Bay Lightning, recording two goals, four points and 93 penalty minutes in 33 games. He did not make an appearance in the playoffs.

New York Rangers

Forward Artemi Panarin returned to practice on Monday after missing Sunday's session with a lower-body injury, according to Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

Panarin left Tuesday's 5-4 preseason victory over the New Jersey Devils with the injury, which is the second time in the preseason he exited early.

The 6-foot winger is considered to be day-to-day.

Defenceman Ryan Lindgren skated on his own prior to practice while forward Jimmy Vesey has not returned to the ice, according to Baugh.

Lindgren is out week-to-week with an upper-body injury he sustained in the team's 6-4 win over the New York Islanders on Sept. 24 while Vesey is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury he sustained in practice on Sept. 30.

The Rangers used these lines at practice on Monday according to Baugh:

Kreider - Berard - Smith

Panarin - Trocheck - Lafreniere

Cuylle - Chytil - Kakko

Edstrom - Carrrick - Rempe

Miller - Fox

Schneider - Trouba

Mancini - Jones

Shesterkin

Quick

Pittsburgh Penguins

Forward Rutger McGroarty is sticking around with the Penguins as the team announced their opening night roster on Monday.

McGroarty was acquired by the Penguins from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for prospect Brayden Yager on Aug. 22.

The 20-year-old winger skated on the Penguins' third line with Lars Eller and the duo of Jesse Puljujarvi and Valtteri Puustinen, who were rotating.

McGroarty has a goal and six points in six preseason games.

The Penguins used these lines during Monday's practice:

O'Connor - Crosby - Beauvillier

Bunting - Malkin - Rakell

McGroarty - Eller - Puljujarvi/Puustinen

Hayes - Glass - Acciari

Grzelcyk - Letang

Pettersson - Karlsson

Graves - St. Ivany

Shea- Brunicke

The Penguins returned defenceman Harrison Brunicke to the WHL's Kamloops Blazers on Monday.

Brunicke, 18, was drafted 44th overall in last June's draft and recorded an assist in four preseason games.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild used these lines during Monday's practice, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic:

Kaprizov - Rossi - Zuccarello

Johansson - Eriksson Ek - Boldy

Foligno - Hartman - Trenin

Lauko - Khusnutdinov - Gaudreau

Ohgren

Brodin - Faber

Middleton - Spurgeon

Chisholm - Bogosian

Merrill

Gustavsson

Fleury

Wallstedt

Boston Bruins

Forward Tyler Johnson did not participate in Monday's Bruins practice, according to Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic.

Johnson, 33, joined the Bruins on a professional tryout agreement in August and recorded a goal and two points in four preseason games.

He played last season with the Chicago Blackhawks, recording 17 goals and 31 points in 67 games.

The Bruins used these lines for Monday's practice:

Zacha - Lindholm - Pastrnak

Marchand - Coyle - Geekie

Jones - Frederic - Brazeau

Beecher - Kastelic - Koepke

Poitras

Lindholm - McAvoy

Lohrei - Carlo

Zadorov - Peeke

Wotherspoon - Mitchell

Korpisalo

Swayman

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning assigned defenceman Max Crozier to the AHL's Syracuse Crunch and released forward Logan Brown from his professional tryout agreement.

Crozier, 24, appeared in 13 games with the Lightning last season recording two assists. He also had four goals and 21 points in 49 games with the Crunch.

Brown missed the entire 2023-24 campaign after undergoing hip surgery. He last appeared in 30 games with the St. Louis Blues in 2022-23, recording two goals and six points.

Dallas Stars

Forward Wyatt Johnston is probable to play when the Stars open the season against the Nashville Predators on Oct. 10 while forward Mavrik Bourque is doubtful, according to head coach Pete DeBoer.

Johnston is dealing with an undisclosed injury. He recorded 32 goals and 65 points in 82 games last season.

Bourque was the AHL's most valuable player last season, recording 26 goals and 77 points in 71 games with the Texas Stars. He is dealing with an undisclosed injury and did not skate on Monday.

San Jose Sharks

Forward Macklin Celebrini participated in practice on Monday and expects to be ready to play when the Sharks open their season on Oct. 10.

Celebrini left Oct. 1's preseason game against the Utah Hockey Club in the second period after getting tangled up with Utah forward Kevin Stenlund and went hard into the boards.

The 6-foot centre was drafted first overall in the 2024 draft last June.

The Sharks assigned defencemen Luca Cagnoni and Jack Thompson, as well as forwards Ethan Cardwell and Collin Graf to the AHL's San Jose Barracuda.

Cagnoni, 19, was one of the WHL's top defencemen last season recording 18 goals and 90 point in 65 games.

Utah Hockey Club

The Utah Hockey Club used these lines during Monday's practice, according to Bell Fraser of the Salt Lake Tribune:

Keller - Hayton - Schmaltz

McBain - Cooley - Guenther

Maccelli - Doan - Crouse

Carcone - Stenlund - O'Brien

Sergachev - Durzi

Cole - Kolyachonok

Kesselring - Bortuzzo

Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas claimed forwards Raphael Lavoie and Cole Schwindt off waivers from the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames, respectively.

Lavoie, 24, was drafted 38th overall by the Oilers in 2019 and recorded 28 goals and 50 points in 66 games with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors last season.

Schwindt was acquired by the Flames, along with forward Jonathan Huberdeau and defenceman Mackenzie Weegar, from the Florida Panthers in exchange for forward Matthew Tkachuk prior to the 2022-23 season.

He recorded 14 goals and 36 points in 66 games with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers last season.

The Golden Knights used these lines at Monday's practice, according to Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal:

Barbashev - Eichel - Stone

Dorofeyev - Hertl - Holtz

Olofsson - Roy - Brisson

Pearson - Howden - Kolesar

Theodore - Pietrangelo

Hanifin - Hague

McNabb - Whitecloud

Hill

Samsonov

Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks claimed goaltender James Reimer off waivers from the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.

Reimer signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Sabres in the off-season but placed him on waivers on Sunday.

The 36-year-old netminder played last season with the Detroit Red Wings and went 11-8-2 with a.904 save percentage and 3.11 goals-against average.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets claimed forward Zach Aston-Reese off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday.

Aston-Reese, 30, joined the Golden Knights on a one-year, $750,000 deal in the off-season.

The 6-foot-1 centre recorded 14 goals and 30 points in 61 games with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins last season.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres placed forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel on injured reserve on Monday.

Aube-Kubel, 28, signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Sabres in the off-season.

The 6-foot winger recorded six goals and 16 points in 60 games with the Washington Capitals last season.

Additionally, the Sabres assigned forwards Kale Clague and Luka Rousek to the AHL's Rochester Americans after clearing waivers on Monday.