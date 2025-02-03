Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Leafs have recalled defenceman Dakota Mermis from the AHL's Torotno Marlies and optioned forward Fraser Minten.

The move comes after defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson sustained a lower-body injury in Saturday's game against the Edmonton Oilers. The 33-year-old native of Sweden has three goals and 18 assists over 50 games with the Maple Leafs this season, his first in Toronto.

Mermis, 31, has played one game in the NHL this season, with the Utah Hockey Club. He has four goals and 12 points in 75 NHL games with Utah, Minnesota Wild, New Jersey Devils, and Arizona Coyotes.

Minten has two goals and two assists in 15 games with the Leafs this season.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed goaltender Brandon Halverson to a two-year NHL contract, general manager Julien BriseBois announced Monday.

Halverson, 28, has made 26 appearances for American Hockey League's Syracuse Crunch this season, posting a 12-7-7 record with a .918 save percentage and 2.20 goals-against average.

The Traverse City, Mich. native is a veteran of 92 career AHL games split between Syracuse, the Tucson Roadrunners, and the Hartford Wolf Pack. He holds a career record of 37-39-14 with a .900 save percentage and 2.87 goals-against average.

The net-minder has made one NHL appearance over the course of his career, taking the ice for the New York Rangers in a 6-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 17, 2018. He came into the game in relief of Henrik Lundqvist, who allowed five goals on 27 shots.

Halverson was a second-round pick by the New York Rangers in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

The Colorado Avalanche have activated defenceman Oliver Kylington off of injured reserve, the team announced Monday.

The team has also placed forward Valeri Nichushkin on IR retroactive to Dec. 31.

Kylington, 27, has not skated in a game since Nov. 27 while dealing with an upper-body injury. In eight games played this season, he has registered one goal and one assist in his first season with the Avalanche after signing a one-year, $1.05 million contract with the Avalanche as a free agent this past summer.

A second-round selection of the Flames in 2015, the Swedish blue liner spent six seasons in Calgary to begin his NHL career. In 201 games with the team, he posted 17 goals and 38 assists after debuting in April 2016.

Nichushkin, 29, was slated to return from a lower-body injury last month, but suffered a set back in late January.

Head coach Jared Bednar told ESPN that the Russian forward is ''not close to coming back soon''.

In 21 games played this season, Nichushkin has scored 11 goals and 17 points in his sixth season in Colorado. He missed the team's first 17 games of the season before debuting on Nov. 15 in a 5-2 loss to the Washington Capitals.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed Kirill Marchenko on injured reserve after the forward underwent surgery to repair a broken jaw suffered in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Dallas Stars.

He will be out indefinitely, according to the team.

Marchenko was seated on Columbus' bench late in the second when teammate Denton Mateychuk inadvertently sent a puck out of play toward the bench, striking the Russian winger in the face. He immediately went down the tunnel with a towel held up against his face and was taken to a Dallas-area hospital to receive treatment.

The 25-year-old Russian forward had one assist in 11:19 of ice time in the losing effort.

Marchenko has recorded 21 goals and 55 points in 53 games prior to the injury.

Ottawa Senators Josh Norris is set to be out of the lineup for a few weeks after sustaining an injury in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Minnesota Wild.

Norris left Saturday's contest with five minutes remaining in the third period after taking two big hits from Jakob Lauko and Declan Chisholm. Prior to departing, he recorded a shorthanded goal, two shots, and one hit in 16:34 of action.

The 25-year-old did not travel with the team to Nashville ahead of a four-game road trip, and is now slated to be out of the lineup for a few weeks.

In 50 games played this season, the Oxford, Mich. native has posted 19 goals and 12 assists for 31 points.

A 2017 first-round pick of the Sharks, Norris was acquired by the Senators in a three-team trade that sent Erik Karlsson to San Jose back in 2018.

Cole Reinhardt was recalled from the Belleville Senators on Sunday, and was skating next to Shane Pinto and Michael Amadio on the third line at the team's Monday morning skate.

Reinhardt, 25, has appeared in 12 games for Ottawa this season, registering one goal and one assist. At the AHL level, the Calgary native has scored seven goals and 17 points in 16 games for Belleville.

The Senators occupy the third spot in the Atlantic Division with 60 points and a record of 28-20-4.

Utah Hockey Club

Utah has acquired forward Sammy Walker from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for future considerations.

Walker collected two points in 13 NHL games across parts of two seasons (2022-24) with Minnesota.