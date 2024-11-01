Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Maple Leafs assigned defenceman Jani Hakanpää and forward Connor Dewar to the AHL's Toronto Marlies on LTIR conditioning loans Friday.

Both players have to play this season, with Hakanpää's recovery dating back to a knee injury last season with the Dallas Stars and Dewar undergoing off-season shoulder surgery.

The 32-year-old Hakanpää had two goals and 10 assists in 64 games with the Stars last season prior to the injury, averaging 18:38 of ice time. Stars general manager Jim Nill confirmed after the season that Hakanpaa had an arthroscopic procedure on his knee, but was not expected to require any additional surgeries.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported on July 1 that Hakanpää and the Leafs had agreed on a two-year, $3 million deal. Treliving mentioned the defenceman among the team's adds later that day, but his signing was not made official until he inked a one-year, $1.47 million deal last month.

Selected in the fourth round of the 2010 draft by the St. Louis Blues, the Finnish blueliner didn't make his NHL debut until the 2019-20 season with the Anaheim Ducks. He has 15 goals and 45 points in 288 career games with the Ducks, Carolina Hurricanes and Stars.

Dewar recorded 11 goals and 19 points in 74 games last season split between the Minnesota Wild and Maple Leafs. He added an assist in six playoff games as the Maple Leafs fell to the Boston Bruins in seven games during the first round.

The 25-year-old re-signed with the Maple Leafs in July on a one-year, $1.18 million deal.

Drafted 92nd overall by the Wild in 2018, Dewar has 19 goals and 43 points in 190 career games split between the Wild and Leafs.