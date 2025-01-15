Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Marshall Rifai was assigned to the AHL's Toronto Marlies on Wednesday morning.

The 26-year-old has yet to appear in an NHL game so far this season. He has two goals and two assists in 26 games with the Marlies this season.

He got into two NHL games last February, tallying 23:19 of ice time.

Ottawa has loaned defenceman Maxence Guenette to the AHL's Belleville Senators, it was announced Wednesday morning.

The 23-year-old has not yet appeared in an NHL game this season. He has three goals and nine points in 27 AHL games in 2024-25.

Buffalo Sabres

Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff said via Heather Engel of NHL.com Wednesday that defenceman Mattias Samuelsson is a game-time decision against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The 24-year-old has been out since Jan. 6 with an illness. He has two goals and five points in 26 games so far this season.

Ruff also said that forward Jiri Kulich (lower-body injury) is a longshot to return Friday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Ruff added he should be good to go for the team's road trip out west that begins next Monday.

The 20-year-old Kulich has missed Buffalo's last two games. He has seven goals and nine points in 31 games so far this season.