Ice Chips: Maple Leafs G Samsonov projected starter vs. Preds
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Defenceman Timothy Liljegren was on the ice for the morning skate but will not play tonight against the Nashville Predators.
The 24-year-old has been out of the lineup since Nov. 2 due to a high ankle sprain suffered in a game against the Boston Bruins.
In 10 appearances this season, he has one assist.
TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston says it appears Ilya Samsonov will get the start in goal tonight as Joseph Woll is week-to-week with a high ankle sprain.
It looks like Ilya Samsonov will get the start in goal for the #leafs tonight with Joseph Woll sidelined by a high-ankle sprain.— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) December 9, 2023
Lines at Leafs practice per TSN's Tony Ambrogio:
Knies-Matthews-Nylander
Bertuzzi-Tavares-Marner
Robertson-Domi-Jarnkrok
Gregor-Kampf-Reaves
Rielly-Brodie
Benoit-McCabe
Lajoie-Timmins
Jones in starters goal.