Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman Timothy Liljegren was on the ice for the morning skate but will not play tonight against the Nashville Predators.

The 24-year-old has been out of the lineup since Nov. 2 due to a high ankle sprain suffered in a game against the Boston Bruins.

In 10 appearances this season, he has one assist.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston says it appears Ilya Samsonov will get the start in goal tonight as Joseph Woll is week-to-week with a high ankle sprain.

Lines at Leafs practice per TSN's Tony Ambrogio:

Knies-Matthews-Nylander

Bertuzzi-Tavares-Marner

Robertson-Domi-Jarnkrok

Gregor-Kampf-Reaves

Rielly-Brodie

Benoit-McCabe

Lajoie-Timmins

Jones in starters goal.