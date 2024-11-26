Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Forward Brock Boeser could return on Tuesday when the Canucks take on the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

Boeser took part in practice in a full-contact jersey on Monday for the first time since in his injury and head coach Rick Tocchet said they will see how his body responds before ruing on if he can play on Tuesday.

"He hasn't had any [setbacks] the last bunch of days anyways, but we ramped it up a bit today, so with these things you want to make sure," Tocchet told NHL.com on Monday. "See if he's ready to go [Tuesday], but he looked good."

Boeser was injured during the Canucks' 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Nov. 7 when Kings forward Tanner Jeannot delivered an illegal check to the head.

The 6-foot-1 winger missed the last seven games with an upper-body injury and Jeannot was suspended three games for his actions.

"[It] felt great," Boeser told reporters on Monday about being back at practice. "Anytime you get to go back out there with your teammates and be able to skate full contact, it's a nice little treat. It was m first full practice, so we'll see how the rest of the day goes and if all good, then hopefully I'm in [Tuesday].

Boeser had six goals and 11 points in 12 games before the injury. He also set career highs last season with 40 goals and 73 points in 81 games.

The 27-year-old winger is on the final season of a three-year, $19.95 million deal and has an annual cap hit of $6.65 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.