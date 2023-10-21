Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vancouver Canucks forward Ilya Mikheyev will make his season debut against the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

Mikheyev, 29, last played on January 27 of 2023, when he suffered a torn ACL that required surgery to repair. In 46 games last season, Mikheyev scored 13 goals and totaled 28 points.

The Canucks skated the following lines in practice:

#Canucks lineup at morning skate Saturday at the Amerant Arena. This is their projected lineup Saturday:



— Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) October 21, 2023

Vancouver will face off against the Panthers in a battle of 2-2-0 squads on Saturday night.

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine did not travel with the team and is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury suffered on a late hit by Rasmus Andersson of the Calgary Flames.

UPDATE: Blue Jackets F Patrik Laine (upper body injury) did not travel with the club to Minnesota and will miss tonight’s game vs. the Wild. He will continue to be evaluated and is day-to-day. #CBJ — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) October 21, 2023

Laine left the ice immediately, and Andersson was ejected from the game for the hit. Andersson is scheduled to have a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety with regards to a possible punishment for the hit.

This is Laine's fourth season with the Blue Jackets after he was acquired from the Winnipeg Jets midway through the 2020-21 campaign. He finished second in goals (22) and points (52) on the team last season despite playing in only 55 games.

The Blue Jackets have not provided an update on Laine's status as of yet.

The Montreal Canadiens have recalled forward Joel Armia from the Laval Rockets of the AHL, and loaned forward Filip Mesar to the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL in a corresponding move on Saturday, the team announced.

This will be Armia's sixth season with the Canadiens. He scored seven goals and totaled 14 points in 43 games for Montreal last season.

Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Justin Barron will be in the lineup Saturday for their game against the Washington Capitals, and that Jake Allen will start in goal.

Ilya Samsonov is projected to start in net for the Toronto Maple Leafs against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, according to TSN Leafs Reporter Mark Masters.

Ilya Samsonov is the first goalie off at Leafs optional skate



— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 21, 2023

Samsonov has a 2-1-0 record in three starts this season with a .861 save percentage and a 3.67 goals against average.

Additionally, Masters reports that forward Pontus Holmberg is likely to make his season debut on Saturday. Holmberg played in 37 games for the Leafs a season ago, where he scored five goals and totaled 13 points. Rookie Fraser Minten is projected to be a scratch for the first time this season.

The Chicago Blackhawks have assigned forward Cole Guttman to the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL.

Guttman, 24, scored one goal in three games with the Blackhawks this season but was a healthy scratch each of the past two contests.

In 17 career NHL games, the Northridge, Calif. native has five goals and seven points.

Zach Benson and Devon Levi are both dealing with some soreness and will not in the lineup for the Buffalo Sabres' game against the New York Islanders on Saturday, per The Athletic's Matthew Fairburn.

Benson has two points in four games this year, and Levi has started all four games in net for the Sabres. He has a .890 save percentage and a goals against average of 3.26.

The Sabres are at the bottom of the Atlantic Division early on, with just one regulation win in their first four games.