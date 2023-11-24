Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vancouver Canucks

General manager Patrik Allvin announced on Friday that defenceman Carson Soucy has been placed on long-term injures reserve with a lower body injury. Source has not played since Nov. 12 against the Montreal Canadiens and has recorded two goals and five points in 13 games this season.

The team also placed forward Pius Suter on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. He has also been out of action since Nov. 12 and has scored four goals in 15 games.

The following players have been recalled from Abbotsford (AHL):

- F Nils Aman

The team recalled forward Nils Aman and defenceman Cole McWard from Abbotsford.

The Senators have recalled goaltender Mads Sogaard and forward Matthew Highmore from the AHL's Belleville Senators. The move come one day after goaltender Joonas Korpisalo departed practice early. He is listed as day-to-day after missing Saturday's game in Sweden against the Minnesota Wild with an undisclosed minor injury.

Sogaard, 22, played 19 games in the NHL last season, posting an 8-6-3 record with a 3.32 goals-against average and .889 save percentage. He was originally selected in the second round (37th overall) by the Sens in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Highmore, 31, has played three games with the Senators this season, recording one assist. The Halifax, N.S., native has previously played 142 NHL games with the Vancouver Canucks, St Louis Blues, and Chicago Blackhawks, registering 12 goals and 28 points.

The Senators projected lineup for Friday's game against the New York Islanders:

Tkachuk - Norris - Tarasenko

Joseph - Stutzle - Giroux

Kubalik - Jarventie - Batherson

Highmore - Chartier - Kelly



Sanderson - Zub

Chychrun - Bernard-Docker

Brannstrom - Hamonic



Forsberg

Sogaard

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman Conor Timmins will make his season debut for the Leafs this afternoon against the Chicago Blackhawks, head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed. The 25-year-old has not played in the NHL this season. He registered two goals and 12 assists in 25 games with the Leafs last season.

Forward Calle Jarnkrok will take warmups but remains a game-time decision due to an injury sustained in practice on Wednesday. The 32-year-old has four goals and five assists in 17 games this season.

Winnipeg Jets

Forward Gabriel Vilardi practiced in a regular jersey Friday but was not part of the regular line rushes. The 24-year-old has played in just three games this season due to a sprained MCL.

The Jets practiced with the following lines ahead of tonight's game against the Florida Panthers:

Connor-Scheifele-Iafallo

Perfetti-Namestnikov-Ehlers

Niederreiter-Lowry-Appleton

Barron-Gustafsson-AJF

Vilardi, Toninato

Morrissey-DeMelo

Dillon-Pionk

Samberg-Schmidt

Stanley

Sabres forward Zach Benson will be in the lineup Friday for his 10th NHL game, which will burn a year of his entry level contract.

"I just talked to Kevyn briefly. He kind of let me know that I'll be playing my 10th game tonight and, you know, just keep getting better every day, that's the goal, Benson said during Friday's media availability. "My main focus is on tonight and how I can play my best game to help this team try to win a hockey game.":

The 18-year-old has one goal and four assists in his first nine NHL games. The Chilliwack, B.C., native was selected 13th overall by the Sabres in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Penguins forward Bryan Rust is making progress but will miss tonight' game against the Sabres, his second straight absence, due to a lower-body injury, according to head coach Mike Sullivan.

The 31-year-old has nine goals and seven assists in 17 games this season.

Washington Capitals

Capitals forward Evgeni Kuznetsov will return too the lineup Friday against the Edmonton Oilers. He has not played since Nov. 14 due to an illness.

The 31-year old has three goals and right points in 14 games this season.

Martin Fehervary will not play.