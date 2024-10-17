Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Canucks recalled defenceman Erik Brannstrom from the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks on Thursday after defenceman Derek Forbort left the team for personal reasons.

Brannstrom, 25, was acquired from the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 6 in exchange for Tucker Poolman and a draft pick.

The 5-foot-10 left shot defenceman joined the Avalanche in the off-season on a one-year, $900,000 deal after the Ottawa Senators failed to give him a qualifying offer.

Brannstrom recorded three goals and 20 points in 76 games with the Senators last season.

Forbort joined the Canucks on a one-year, $1.5 million deal in the off-season and appeared in three games this season, recording an assist.

The 6-foot-4 defenceman appeared in 35 games with the Boston Bruins last season, recording four assists.