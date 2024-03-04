Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vegas Golden Knights

Centre Jack Eichel is considered to be a game-time decision for the Golden Knights' game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy.

Per Cassidy, Jack Eichel is a game-time decision. “I suspect he’ll play.” #VegasBorn https://t.co/fPkOtR0kvw — Mark Scheig (@mark_scheig) March 4, 2024

Cassidy added that while nothing is confirmed, he suspects that Eichel will play in Monday's game.

Eichel, 27, hasn't played since Jan. 11 after undergoing knee surgery on Jan. 18.

He has 19 goals and 44 points in 42 games this season.

Defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin skated during Monday's morning skate after leaving Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the New York Rangers with an injury.

Good news for the Leafs as Ilya Lyubushkin is on the ice for the morning skate



Left Saturday’s game with a head injury @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/8MGScJtTfj — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 4, 2024

Lyubushkin, 29, left the game with a head injury after taking a hit from Rangers forward Matt Rempe.

The 6-foot-2 defenceman skating 12:12 in his first game back with the Maple Leafs after being acquired from the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.

He has four assists in 56 games split between the Ducks and Maple Leafs.

Ilya Samonsov is expected to get the start against the Boston Bruins on Monday.

Ilya Samsonov is the first goalie off the ice at Leafs morning skate



Looks like he’ll start tonight against Bruins @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 4, 2024

Samsonov, 27, made 35 saves in the Maple Leafs' shootout win over the Rangers on Saturday night.

The 6-foot-3 netminder has won seven of his last eight starts and has a 15-5-6 record with an .883 save percentage and 3.23 goals-against average this season.

The Maple Leafs used these lines during their morning skate prior to taking on the Bruins:

Leafs lines at morning skate



Knies - Matthews - Marner

Bertuzzi - Domi - Nylander

McMann - Tavares - Jarnkrok

Holmberg - Kampf - Reaves

Gregor



Rielly - Lyubushkin

Brodie - Liljegren

Benoit - McCabe

Lagesson



Samsonov, Woll, Jones



Host Bruins tonight @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 4, 2024

Boston Bruins

Forward Pavel Zacha skated during the Bruins' morning skate but was not a part of a regular line.

Jim Montgomery says Pavel Zacha is a game-time decision @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 4, 2024

The 6-foot-4 centre left Saturday's 5-1 loss to the New York Islanders after just 4:40 while dealing with an undisclosed lower-body injury.

He is considered a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Zacha has 12 goals and 36 points in 58 games this season

Calgary Flames

Forward Connor Zary is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and recalled forward Matt Coronato from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers on Monday.

Matt Coronato ➡️ 🆙



The forward has been recalled from the @AHLWranglers!



Connor Zary is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.#Flames | @original16beer pic.twitter.com/59HFXzcUIE — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 4, 2024

Zary, 22, played 9:38 during the Flames' 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

He has 12 goals and 29 points in 50 games this season.

Coronato, 21, appeared in 15 games with the Flames earlier this season, recording a goal and three points. He has 15 goals and 42 points in 40 games with the Wranglers this season.

Carolina Hurricanes

Goaltender Frederik Andersen participated in Hurricane's practice on Tuesday as he works to return to the lineup, according to team reporter Walt Ruff.

The #Canes are utilizing their second day of a four-day break between games practicing at Invisalign Arena.



Frederik Andersen, Pyotr Kochetkov, and Antti Raanta are all working with the full group. Spencer Martin worked beforehand.



No changes to the lines or pairings. pic.twitter.com/5vY9exMDfT — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) March 4, 2024

Andersen, 34, has been out of the lineup since Nov. 4 with blood clot issues and was medically cleared to resume on-ice activities at the end of January.

The 6-foot-4 netminder only appeared in six games this season and has a 4-1-0 record with an.894 save percentage and 2.87 goals-against average.

"I think it's around the corner," head coach Rod Brind'Amour told reporters after practice after he was asked when Andersen appear as a backup. "I don't want to say [he'll be available Thursday], but he looks good and feels good. so it's coming."

Rod Brind'Amour when asked if he thinks Frederik Andersen could play or back up for one of the team's games later this week -



"I think it's around the corner. I don't want to say [he'll be available Thursday], but he looks good and he feels good, so it's coming." pic.twitter.com/FSzeKXwhGJ — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) March 4, 2024

Goaltender Elvis Merzlikins is considered to be day-to-day with "bumps and bruises" according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Told that #CBJ Elvis Merzlikins is legitimately dealing bumps and bruises and is legitimately day to day.



He is not being held out of the lineup for trade deadline purposes. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) March 4, 2024

Merzlikins, 29, made 26 saves in the Blue Jackets' 5-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

Portzline added that the 6-foot-3 goaltender is not being held out of the lineup for trade reasons with trade deadline on Friday.

Merzlikins requested a trade from the Blue Jackets in January.

Detroit Red Wings

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin will be out approximately two weeks with a lower-body injury, according to head coach Derek Lalonde.

Per Derek Lalonde, Dylan Larkin will be out approx. 2 weeks with a lower-body injury. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 4, 2024

Larkin, 27, played 17:36 during the Red Wing's 4-0 shutout loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

The 6-foot-1 centre has 26 goals and 54 points in 55 games this season.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks assigned defenceman Matt Irwin to the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks on Monday.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that D Matt Irwin has been assigned to Abbotsford (AHL). — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 4, 2024

Irwin, 36, was recalled prior to the Canucks' 2-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks but did not dress.

The 6-foot-2 defenceman has three goals and 10 points in 46 games in Abbotsford this season

Washington Capitals

The Capitals assigned forward Pierrick Dube to the AHL's Hershey Bears on Monday.

NEWS | The Capitals have loaned forward Pierrick Dubé to the Hershey Bears. https://t.co/XODiFrUQup — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 4, 2024

Dube, 23, appeared in three games with the Capitals this season without recording a point.

The 5-foot-9 winger has 24 goals and 34 points in 50 games with the Bears this season.