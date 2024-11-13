Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

After dividing starts this season between Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren this season, the Washington Capitals are ready to scrap their goalie rotation.

Thompson was the first goaltender off the ice during Wednesday's skate and will start against the Toronto Maple Leafs. It marks the first time either netminder has started consecutive games this season.

Thompson, who was second in the rotation after Lindgren started the Capitals season opener last month, has a 7-0-0 record this season with a .910 save percentage and a 2.55 goals-against average. He is in his first season with the Capitals, having been acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights in June for two third-round picks. Thompson, 27, is a pending unrestricted free agent, carrying a cap hit of $766.667 this season.

Lindgren has not enjoyed the same level of success in his third season with the Capitals. Also a pending UFA, he has a 3-4-0 record with a .897 save percentage and a 2.76 GAA as he plays out the last of a three-year, $3.30 million contract.

The Capitals are not expected to have newly-acquired forward Lars Eller in the lineup for Wednesday's game. The Capitals traded two draft picks to get Eller, who was a part of their 2018 Stanley Cup team, from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Eller's addition will not come at the cost of Jakub Vrana's roster spot as he revealed the Capitals told him he will be staying with the NHL club. Vrana, also a part of that 2018 team, signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Capitals after attending training camp on a professional tryout contract.



Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks placed defenceman Cam Fowler and forward Robby Fabbri on injured reserve Wednesday.

Fowler is considered day-to-day, while the team listed Fabbri as out with a lower-body injury.

The Duckss recalled Jansen Harkins and Drew Helleson from the AHL's San Diego Gulls to fill their roster spots.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs recalled defenceman Jani Hakanpää from his LTIR conditioning loan to the AHL and activated him off of LTIR.

Toronto cleared a roster spot for Hakanpää on Tuesday as veteran Matt Benning was assigned to the AHL's Toronto Marlies after clearing waivers.

Montreal Canadiens

Goaltender Sam Montembeault will start Thursday's game against the Minnesota Wild.

Alex Nedeljkovic will start Wednesday's game against the Detroit Red Wings, while Tristan Jarry will serve as his backup.

This marks the first time Jarry has dressed for the club since returning from a stint in the AHL.

The Blues recalled defenceman Leo Loof from the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds on Wednesday.

Loof has one assist in 11 games with the Thunderbirds this season.

The Avalanche recalled T.J. Tynan and Nikita Prishchepov from the Colorado Eagles of the AHL on Wednesday.