Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets

Forward Adam Lowry is week-to-week with an upper-body injury, head coach Scott Arneil told reporters Wednesday.

Lowry left Monday's loss to the Utah Hockey Club. He only played 5:18 before departing in the opening period.

The 31-year-old has 11 goals and 15 assists for 26 points in 48 games so far this season.

Goaltender Samuel Montembeault will face the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

Montembeault is coming off a 33-save performance in a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. In 36 games this season, the 27-year-old is 17-16-3 with an .899 save percentage and 2.95 GAA.

The Canadiens sent forward Owen Beck back to the AHL's Laval Rocket.

Beck appeared in two games with the Canadiens since being recalled on Sunday, but did not record a point. Montreal Canadiens beat the New York Rangers 5-4 in overtime on Sunday and the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Tuesday with Beck in the lineup. He averaged 7:35 minutes of ice time in his appearances.

The 20-year-old forward has played 37 games in Laval this season, recording nine goals and 16 assists in his first AHL season.

Forwards Josh Anderson, Joel Armia and Patrik Laine as well defencemen Kaiden Guhle and David Savard will not participate in today's practice in favour of therapy days.

Ottawa Senators

Josh Norris will be out for at least the next three games, according to Sens head coach Travis Green.

Norris left last night's 5-0 loss to the New York Rangers for precautionary reasons after falling and hitting his chin on the ice.

He will miss Thursday's contest against Boston, Saturday against Toronto and Sunday against Utah.

Entering Tuesday's contest, the 25-year-old had 17 goals and 10 assists in 46 games.

Jake Sanderson and Nick Jensen missed practice today for precautionary reasons.

Sens practice lines in Boston:

Cousins-Stützle-Batherson

Tkachuk-Pinto-Giroux

Greig-Ostapchuk-Perron

Highmore-Gaudette-Amadio

Chabot-Zub

Kleven-Matinpalo

Sebrango-(Sexton)

Toronto Maple Leafs

Goaltender Dennis Hildeby is the first goalie off the ice at the Leafs' optional and is the confirmed starter tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets, per TSN's Mark Masters.

Hildeby, 23, has appeared in five games for the Maple Leafs this season, going 3-2-0 with an .884 save percentage and 3.18 goals-against average. In his last game on Jan. 11, he made 15 saves in a 3-0 loss to Vancouver.

Forward Jacob Quillan was from the AHL's Marlies as Max Pacioretty was placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury retroactive to Jan. 18.

Quillan, 22, has six goals and 15 points in 35 games in the AHL this season, his first with the organization.

Pacioretty, 36, has five goals and 12 points in 32 games this season, his first with Toronto. He played 10:19 in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens but took a puck off the head in the second period. He finished the game, tallying three shots on net and four hits. He missed Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche have recalled forwards Jere Innala and Ivan Ivan from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Innala, 26, has five goals and 15 points in 21 games in the AHL this season. With the Avalanche, he has skated in 14 games but has not recorded a point.

Ivan, 22, has spent the majority of the season with the Avalanche, scoring five goals with eight points in 39 games. With the Eagles, he has a goal and an assist in two appearances.

New Jersey Devils

Goaltender Jacob Markstrom gets the start in net tonight against the Boston Bruins.

Markstrom has lost three straight games to go 0-1-2. In 35 games this season, the 34-year-old is 21-9-5 with a .912 save percentage and 2.19 GAA.

Forward Ondrej Palat is out tonight with an illness and Justin Dowling draws in. Paul Cotter is alongside Jack Hughes and Nathan Bastian while Erik Haula remains out of the lineup despite skating this morning.

Boston Bruins

Jeremy Swayman is expected to get the start tonight against the New Jersey Devils.

Swayman, 25, is 15-15-4 in 34 appearances this season for the Bruins with an .897 save percentage and 2.94 GAA.

The Bruins are looking for a second straight win after beating the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Monday night.