Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets have assigned forwards Chaz Lucius and Wyatt Bongiovanni to the AHL's Manitoba Moose and sent forward Colby Barlow back to the OHL's Owen Sound Attack.

Lucius, 20, split last season between the Moose and the WHL's Portland Winterhawks. In the AHL, he had two goals and five points in 12 games and in six appearances with Portland, he had five goals and 15 points. He also helped the United States win bronze at the 2023 World Juniors with five goals and two assists in seven games.

Barlow, the 18th overall pick in June's draft by Winnipeg, missed a lot of training camp due to an illness. In 2022-23, he had 46 goals and 79 points in 59 games with Owen Sound. He signed his three-year, entry-level contract on Sept. 21.