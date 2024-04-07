Ice Chips: Jets assign F Barlow to AHL
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
The Jets have assigned prospect Colby Barlow to the AHL's Manitoba Moose.
Barlow, 19, wrapped up his OHL season with the Owen Sound Attack on Saturday after being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Saginaw Spirit.
In 50 games this season, Barlow had 40 goals and 18 assists with three points in four postseason games.
He was drafted 18th overall by Winnipeg at the 2023 NHL Draft.
#NHLJets 2023 first round choice Colby Barlow has been assigned to the Manitoba Moose. Looks like he’ll get some AHL playoff experience. @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/Ovq2Qc7VBR— John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) April 7, 2024
Goaltender Cayden Primeau will get the start tonight against the New York Rangers.
Cayden Primeau sera devant le filet contre les Rangers— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 7, 2024
Cayden Primeau will get the start against the Rangers
#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/tAdi5QqDFe
Primeau made an appearance last night against the Toronto Maple Leafs in relief of Samuel Montembeault and turned aside all 18 shots he faced.
In 20 appearances this season, the 24-year-old is 8-8-2 with a .910 save percentage and 2.85 goals-against average.