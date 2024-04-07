Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets have assigned prospect Colby Barlow to the AHL's Manitoba Moose.

Barlow, 19, wrapped up his OHL season with the Owen Sound Attack on Saturday after being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Saginaw Spirit.

In 50 games this season, Barlow had 40 goals and 18 assists with three points in four postseason games.

He was drafted 18th overall by Winnipeg at the 2023 NHL Draft.

Montreal Canadiens

Goaltender Cayden Primeau will get the start tonight against the New York Rangers.

Primeau made an appearance last night against the Toronto Maple Leafs in relief of Samuel Montembeault and turned aside all 18 shots he faced.

In 20 appearances this season, the 24-year-old is 8-8-2 with a .910 save percentage and 2.85 goals-against average.