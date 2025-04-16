Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Winnipeg Jets appear set to roll out their full strength lineup in Wednesday's meaningless game against the Anaheim Ducks.

It appears star netminder Connor Hellebuyck will start in goal, eyeing his 47th win of the season. The NHL record for wins in a season is 48, shared by Braden Holtby in 2015-16 with the Washington Capitals and Martin Brodeur with the New Jersey Devils in 2006-07. Hellebuyck could join Roberto Luongo (2006-07) and Bernie Parent (1973-74) as goalies to post 47 wins in a campaign.

Last week, Hellebuyck became just the seventh goaltender to ever record 45 wins in a season and owns a league-best 46-12-3 record on the campaign. He leads the NHL with a .924 save percentage and his 2.02 goals-against average is tied with Darcy Kuemper of the Los Angeles Kings atop the league.

Hellebuyck is the favourite to win the Hart Trophy this season, per FanDuel, and a virtual lock to win his third Vezina Trophy.

The Jets, who previously clinched the Presidents' Trophy, were locked into a first-round matchup with the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the team announced that they had signed forward Alex Iafallo to a three-year, $10.99 million contract extension. The deal carries an annual average value of $3,666,666.

Iafallo has totalled 15 goals and 16 assists in his second season with the Jets.

The Eden, NY native spent the first six seasons of his career with the Kings, before being traded to Winnipeg as part of the deal that sent Pierre-Luc Dubois to Los Angeles.

In eight career NHL seasons, Iafallo has registered 111 goals and 151 assists for 262 points across 583 games.



The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Cam Atkinson from the American Hockey League's Syracuse Crunch, the team announced Wednesday.

Atkinson, 35, has appeared in 38 games for Tampa Bay this season, recording four goals and five assists for nine points in his first season with the team.

The Riverside, Conn. native is a 13-year NHL veteran that has skated in 808 games. In the 2018-19 season, he scored a career-high 41 goals while playing with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

A former sixth-round pick of Columbus in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, Atkinson has registered 253 goals and 236 assists over the course of his career split between the Blue Jackets, Philadelphia Flyers, and Lightning.

He joined Tampa Bay on a one-year, $900K deal last summer, and is scheduled for unrestricted free agency at season's end.

The Lightning have locked up the second seed in the Atlantic Division with a record of 47-26-8, and close out their 2024-25 regular season with a matchup against the New York Rangers on Thursday before kicking off a seven-game series with the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.