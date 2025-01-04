Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to start on Saturday against the Detroit Red Wings as he goes for his 300th career victory.

Hellebuyck, 31, has a 24-5-2 record this season with a .927 save percentage and 2.06 goals-against average.

The 6-foot-4 netminder career record sits at 299-178-43 with a .917 save percentage and 2.59 GAA.

Defenceman Haydn Fleury participated in the Jets' morning skate on Saturday in a non-contact jersey.

Fleury, 28, has missed the team's last four games after leaving the Jets' 5-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second period with a knee injury on Dec. 23.

The 6-foot-4 left-shot defenceman has six assists in 25 games this season while averaging 17:14 of ice time.

The Jets are projected to use these lines against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday:

Toronto Maple Leafs

Joseph Woll will be between the pipes as the Maple Leafs battle the Boston Bruins on Saturday night, according to TSN's Tony Ambrogio.

Woll, 26, has a 12-6-0 record this season with a .917 save percentage and 2.39 goals-against average.

The Maple Leafs used these lines during Saturday's morning skate prior to their game against the Bruins:

Calgary Flames

Dustin Wolf is expected to start in net when the Flames host the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

Wolf, 23, has won four of his last five games and has a 12-5-2 record with a .914 save percentage and 2.61 goals-against average this season.

Utah Hockey Club

Utah has recalled defenceman Kevin Connauton from the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday.

Connauton, 34, has five goals and nine points in 24 games in the AHL this season.

The 12-season NHL veteran has 28 goals and 80 points in 360 career games split between the Dallas Stars, Columbus Blue Jackets, Arizona Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers, and Philadelphia Flyers.

Forward Jack Drury is expected to return to the Hurricanes' lineup when they take on the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, according to Michael Russo of the Athletic.

Drury, 24, has been out of the lineup since Dec. 10 while recovering from hand surgery on Dec. 17.

The 5-foot-11 centre has three goals and nine points in 28 games this season.

Additionally, Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to start in net on Saturday against the Wild.

The 25-year-old netminder has a 15-7-1 record with a .902 save percentage and 2.46 goals-against average this season.

Forward Tyson Jost is seeking a second opinion on his lower-body injury and is expected to be out long term, according to head coach Rod Brind'Amour.

Jost last played during the Hurricanes' 4-3 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on New Years' Eve.

The 5-foot-11 has split time between the Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves and was last recalled on Dec. 11.

Jost joined the Hurricanes on a one-year deal in the off-season and has two goals in 16 games.

Boston Bruins

Jeremy Swayman is expected to get the start in net against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, according to Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic.

Swayman, 26, has a 13-12-3 record this season with a 2.87 goals-against average and .893 save percentage.

The Bruins used these lines during Saturday's morning skate prior to their game against the Maple Leafs, according to Shinzawa:

Minnesota Wild

Filip Gustavsson will be in net when the Wild take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Gustavsson, 26, has a 17-6-3 record with a .924 save percentage and 2.28 goals against average this season.