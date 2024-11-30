Winnipeg Jets

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets head coach Scott Arniel says Nikolaj Ehlers remains day-to-day with an injury, but the forward is not being ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Dallas Stars.

Ehlers left Fridays game against the Vegas Golden Knights after logging just over six minutes of icetime.

Ehlers, along with Mark Scheifele, Vladislav Namestnikov and Dylan DeMelo were not on the ice for Saturday's optional skate.

The Jets continue to hold the top spot in the NHL standings with a record of 18-6-0.

Goaltender Joseph Woll was not on the ice for Saturday's optional skate and will get the start against the Tampa Bay Lightning, TSN's Mark Masters reports.

Woll, 26, is 5-2-0 in with a 2.00 goals-against average, .922 save percentage and one shutout in seven appearances this season.

The Dardenne Prairie, Mo., native made his most recent start on Nov. 24 in a win over Utah Hockey Club.

Toronto also expects to have two forwards return to the lineup.

Auston Matthews told reporters he is making his return against the Lightning. “In my mind I’m back and excited to play tomorrow," he said on Friday.

The Leafs captain has been out since Nov. 3 with an upper-body injury, missing nine straight games.

Meanwhile, Matthew Knies skated Friday in his regular spot on the top line wearing top-six blue.

"Hopefully he’ll be in [Saturday]. We’ll see, but signs all point in that direction. He looked really good," head coach Craig Berube told reporters Friday.

The Leafs enter Saturday's contest with a record of 13-7-2 and sitting second in the Atlantic Division, one point behind the Florida Panthers (14-9-1).

Tamp is third in the division at 12-8-2, two points behind the Leafs.

Anaheim Ducks

Defenceman Tyson Hinds has been re-assigned to the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League, the Anaheim Ducks announced.

The Gatineau, Que., native was selected in the third round (76th overall) by the Ducks in 2021.

Hinds, 21, has yet to make his NHL debut.

Hinds has tallied two goals, one assist and a minus-2 rating in 16 games with the Gulls this season.

Malkin, Zadorov each fined $5K

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin and Boston Bruins defenceman Nikita Zadorov have each been fined $5,000, NHL Player Safety announced Saturday.

Each fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

The incident occurred late in the opening period of Friday's game between the two teams when Zadorov appeared to poke Malkin with his stick while seated on the Bruins' bench. Malkin responded by swinging his stick back toward the bench, appearing to make contract. NHL Player Safety said Malkin was fined for slashing Bruins defenceman Mason Lohrei.

Zadorov was assessed a minor penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. Malkin was handed a minor for slashing.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus announced a pair of roster moves on Saturday.

Joseph LaBate cleared waivers and has been sent to the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.

The 31-year-old centre was signed to a two-way deal by the Blue Jackets on Friday.

Netminder Jet Greaves has also been sent to the Monsters.