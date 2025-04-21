Ice Chips: Jets' Vilardi skates in non-contact jersey
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi took part in Monday's morning skate in a non-contact jersey, ahead of tonight's Game 2 against the St. Louis Blues, reports TSN's John Lu. Vilardi is wearing a non-contact jersey for a second consecutive day after joining for an hour-long optional practice yesterday.
The team has two more scheduled practices before heading to St. Louis for Game 3.
Vilardi skated with the team in a non-contact jersey on Sunday.
Vilardi suffered an upper-body injury on March 23 and has not played since. The 27-year-old finished fifth on the team in scoring with 61 points.
Winnipeg beat the St. Louis Blues 5-3 to open their first-round series on Saturday.
Connor - Scheifele - Iafallo
Niederreiter - Namestnikov - Perfetti
Tanev - Lowry - Appleton
Gustafsson - Barron - Anderson-Dolan
Morrissey - DeMelo
Samberg - Pionk
Stanley - Schenn
Hellebuyck
Comrie
Washington Capitals
Three Capitals goaltenders, Logan Thompson, Charlie Lindgren and Clay Stevenson, were on the ice for Washington's optional morning skate Monday ahead of Game 1 against the Montreal Canadiens, reports NHL.com's Tom Gulitti. Thompson was the first goalie off the ice after the morning skate.
Thompson has been out with an upper-body injury, after leaving a game on April 2 against the Carolina Hurricanes following a shot from Sean Walker that knocked off his mask.
Forward Aliaksei Protas skated on Monday with more speed than he did on Sunday, when he did the ice in a non-contact jersey. He skated for about 15 minutes before leaving when he was called off by trainer Jason Serbus.
His status for Game 1 against the Canadiens is currently unknown.
Protas sustained a cut on his left foot on April 4 against the Chicago Blackhawks and missed the final six games of the season.
The 24-year-old is coming off a career-best season where he scored 30 goals and 66 points in 76 games.