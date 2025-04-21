Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi took part in Monday's morning skate in a non-contact jersey, ahead of tonight's Game 2 against the St. Louis Blues, reports TSN's John Lu. Vilardi is wearing a non-contact jersey for a second consecutive day after joining for an hour-long optional practice yesterday.

The team has two more scheduled practices before heading to St. Louis for Game 3.

Vilardi suffered an upper-body injury on March 23 and has not played since. The 27-year-old finished fifth on the team in scoring with 61 points.

Winnipeg beat the St. Louis Blues 5-3 to open their first-round series on Saturday.

Connor - Scheifele - Iafallo

Niederreiter - Namestnikov - Perfetti

Tanev - Lowry - Appleton

Gustafsson - Barron - Anderson-Dolan

Morrissey - DeMelo

Samberg - Pionk

Stanley - Schenn

Hellebuyck

Comrie

Three Capitals goaltenders, Logan Thompson, Charlie Lindgren and Clay Stevenson, were on the ice for Washington's optional morning skate Monday ahead of Game 1 against the Montreal Canadiens, reports NHL.com's Tom Gulitti. Thompson was the first goalie off the ice after the morning skate.

Thompson has been out with an upper-body injury, after leaving a game on April 2 against the Carolina Hurricanes following a shot from Sean Walker that knocked off his mask.

Forward Aliaksei Protas skated on Monday with more speed than he did on Sunday, when he did the ice in a non-contact jersey. He skated for about 15 minutes before leaving when he was called off by trainer Jason Serbus.

His status for Game 1 against the Canadiens is currently unknown.

Protas sustained a cut on his left foot on April 4 against the Chicago Blackhawks and missed the final six games of the season.

The 24-year-old is coming off a career-best season where he scored 30 goals and 66 points in 76 games.