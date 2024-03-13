Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi is working out off ice but is not expected to resume skating for the next couple days, according to Winnipeg head coach Rick Bowness.

The 24-year-old is currently day-to-day with an upper-body injury he sustained on Feb. 29 against the Dallas Stars. The injury has caused him to miss the past six games.

Vilardi has 16 goals and 30 points in 38 games this season.

The Jets projected lines for Wednesday's game against the Nashville Predators:

Connor - Scheifele - Ehlers

Iafallo - Monahan - Toffoli

Niederreiter - Lowry - Appleton

Barron - Namestnikov - Perfetti



Morrissey - DeMelo

Dillon - Pionk

Samberg - Miller



Hellebuyck

Brossoit

Forwards Josh Anderson, Tanner Pearson, and Juraj Slafkovsky, as well as defencemen Mike Matheson and David Savard will not participate in Wednesday's practice for therapy days.

The 19-year-old Slafkovsky has taken several therapy days over the past week but has not missed a game due to injury. The former No. 1 overall pick said the therapy days are nothing to worry about.

"No, I'm all good. I'm always ready to play," Slafkovsky said during intermission of Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. "I'll be ready every game."

Slafkovsky has 14 goals and 34 points in 65 games this season.

The Senators practiced with the following line on Wednesday:

Tkachuk-Pinto-Batherson

Joseph-Stützle-Giroux

Greig-Ostapchuk-Kubalik

atchouk-Kastelic-Kelly



Sanderson-Zub

Chychrun-Guenette

Brannstrom-JBD

XXXX-Hamonic

New Jersey Devils

The Devils recalled defenceman Santeri Katakka from the AHL's Utica Comets to replace the injured Jonas Sigenthaler. He will join the team for Wednesday's practice.

Siegenthaler was injured in Monday's game against the New York Rangers when he was elbowed in the head by Rangers' forward Matt Rempe. Rempe was suspended four games for the hit.

#NEWS: We have recalled D Santeri Hatakka from Utica (AHL).

He will join the club for this morning’s practice. — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 13, 2024

New Jersey practiced with the following lines:

Hughes – Hischier – Mercer

Bratt – Haula – Meier

Palat – Nosek – Holtz

MacDermid/Foote – Tierney – Lazar



Hughes – Nemec

Bahl – DeSimone

Hatakka – Smith