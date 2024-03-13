Ice Chips: Jets' Vilardi working out off ice, not expected to skate
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Winnipeg Jets
Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi is working out off ice but is not expected to resume skating for the next couple days, according to Winnipeg head coach Rick Bowness.
The 24-year-old is currently day-to-day with an upper-body injury he sustained on Feb. 29 against the Dallas Stars. The injury has caused him to miss the past six games.
Vilardi has 16 goals and 30 points in 38 games this season.
The Jets projected lines for Wednesday's game against the Nashville Predators:
Connor - Scheifele - Ehlers
Iafallo - Monahan - Toffoli
Niederreiter - Lowry - Appleton
Barron - Namestnikov - Perfetti
Morrissey - DeMelo
Dillon - Pionk
Samberg - Miller
Hellebuyck
Brossoit
Montreal Canadiens
Forwards Josh Anderson, Tanner Pearson, and Juraj Slafkovsky, as well as defencemen Mike Matheson and David Savard will not participate in Wednesday's practice for therapy days.
The 19-year-old Slafkovsky has taken several therapy days over the past week but has not missed a game due to injury. The former No. 1 overall pick said the therapy days are nothing to worry about.
"No, I'm all good. I'm always ready to play," Slafkovsky said during intermission of Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. "I'll be ready every game."
Slafkovsky has 14 goals and 34 points in 65 games this season.
Ottawa Senators
The Senators practiced with the following line on Wednesday:
Tkachuk-Pinto-Batherson
Joseph-Stützle-Giroux
Greig-Ostapchuk-Kubalik
atchouk-Kastelic-Kelly
Sanderson-Zub
Chychrun-Guenette
Brannstrom-JBD
XXXX-Hamonic
New Jersey Devils
The Devils recalled defenceman Santeri Katakka from the AHL's Utica Comets to replace the injured Jonas Sigenthaler. He will join the team for Wednesday's practice.
Siegenthaler was injured in Monday's game against the New York Rangers when he was elbowed in the head by Rangers' forward Matt Rempe. Rempe was suspended four games for the hit.
New Jersey practiced with the following lines:
Hughes – Hischier – Mercer
Bratt – Haula – Meier
Palat – Nosek – Holtz
MacDermid/Foote – Tierney – Lazar
Hughes – Nemec
Bahl – DeSimone
Hatakka – Smith