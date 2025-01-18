Winnipeg Jets

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Eric Comrie will get the start in net for the Winnipeg Jets when they host the Calgary Flames on Saturday, TSN's John Lu reports.

Winnipeg (31-12-3) enters the contest first in the Central Division and tied with the Washington Capitals for first overall with 65 points.

The Flames are currently fourth in the Pacific Division with a record of 21-16-7.

Comrie, 29, will be making his 11th start of the season. The Edmonton native is 3-6-1 and holds a 2.94 goals-against average and .904 save percentage so far in 2024-25.

Lu adds that blueliner Colin Miller, who hasn't played since Jan. 4 due to a fractured larynx, will be available to play tonight.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Defenceman Erik Cernak will miss Saturday's game against the Detroit Red Wings, head coach Jon Cooper said.

Cernak, 27, left after the opening shift against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.

The Kosice, Slovakia, native has 10 assists and a plus-11 rating in 41 games this season.