Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Forwards Gabriel Vilardi and Mark Scheifele will not be available against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, according to head coach Rick Bowness.

#NHLJets coach Rick Bowness says Gabriel Vilardi remains day-to-day. Same with Mark Scheifele. — Mitchell Clinton (@MitchellClinton) January 24, 2024

Vilardi missed Monday's 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins with an undisclosed injury while Scheifele miss the team's last four games with a lower-body injury.

Both players are considered to be day-to-day.

Scheifele has 14 goals and 41 points in 41 games this season and Vilardi has 11 goals and 20 points in 26 games.

The Jets used these lines prior to their game with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, according to team reporter Mitchell Clinton:

Connor - Namestnikov - Ehlers

Perfettin - Toninato - Iafallo

Niederreiter - Lowry - Appleton

Barron - Kupari - Johnsson-Fjallby

Scheifele

Morrissey - Demelo

Dillon - Pionk

Samberg - Schmidt

Chrisholm - Stanley

Goaltender Laurent Brossoit is also expected to be in net for the Jets against the Maple Leafs, according to TSN's Mark Masters.

Laurent Brossoit is the first goalie off at Jets skate



Gets the start in Toronto @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 24, 2024

Brossoit, 30, has a 7-3-1 record this season with a .923 save percentage and 2.18 goals-against average

Forward Tyler Bertuzzi will not be available to the Maple Leafs on Wednesday when they take on the Winnipeg Jets, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Tyler Bertuzzi unavailable tonight, per Sheldon Keefe



Leafs expected lineup vs Jets



Knies - Matthews - Marner

Holmberg - Tavares - Nylander

Robertson - Domi - Jarnkrok

McMann - Kampf - Gregor



Rielly - Brodie

McCabe - Liljegren

Benoit - Timmins @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 24, 2024

Bertuzzi, 28, did not practice on Tuesday in order to be with his wife who is expecting.

The 6-foot-2 winger has six goals and 20 points in 45 games this season, his first with the Maple Leafs. He's currently scheduled for unrestricted free agency this summer as he plays out a one-year, $5.5 million deal.

The Maple Leafs used these lines during their morning skate in Bertuzzi's absence:

Knies - Matthews - Marner

Holmberg - Tavares - Nylander

Robertson - Domi - Jarnkrok

McMann - Kampf - Gregor

Rielly - Brodie

McCabe - Liljegren

Benoit - Timmins

Captain Aleksander Barkov will be a game-time decision when the Panthers take on the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday.

Barkov, 28, missed the Panthers' last four games with a lower-body injury.

The 6-foot-2 centre has 11 goals and 46 points in 40 games this season.

Additionally, defenceman Gustav Forsling is expected to return to the lineup on Wednesday.

Forsling was a late scratch for Monday's 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators.

The 6-foot defenceman has seven goals and 19 points in 45 games this season.

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky will be in net against the Coyotes on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old has a 21-10-2 record with a .908 save percentage and 2.55 goals-against average this season.

Forward Patrick Kane participated in Red Wings practice, according to team reporter Daniella Bruce.

Patrick Kane is practicing today. Looks like a full participant. #LGRW — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) January 24, 2024

Kane sustained a lower-body injury early in the Red Wing's 4-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 14 and missed the team's last four games.

He has seven goals and 16 points in 19 games this season.

The Red Wings assigned defenceman Brogan Rafferty to the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday.

Rafferty was recalled on Tuesday from the AHL but did not make an appearance with the team.