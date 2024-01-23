Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Forwards Mark Scheifele and Gabriel Vilardi participated in the Jet's optional skate in regular practice jerseys on Tuesday in Toronto, according to team reporter Mitchell Clinton.

Scheifele, 30, missed the team's last four games and is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury while Vilardi missed Monday's 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins with an undisclosed injury.

Head coach Rick Bowness told reporters that both players remain day-to-day but doesn't rule them out of playing against the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Scheifele has 14 goals and 41 points in 41 games this season and Vilardi has 11 goals and 20 points in 26 games.

Forward Tyler Bertuzzi was absent from Maple Leafs' practice on Tuesday to be with his wife who is expecting

Bertuzzi has six goals and 20 points in 45 games this season.

The Maple Leafs used these lines during Tuesday's practice:

Knies - Matthews - Marner

Holmberg - Tavares - Nylander

Robertson - Domi - Jarnkrok

McMann - Kampf - Gregor

Reaves

Rielly - Brodie

McCabe - Liljegren

Benoit - Timmins

Giordano - Lagesson

Samsonov

Jones

Absent: Bertuzzi

Canadiens forward Tanner Pearson will return to the lineup on Tuesday when his team takes on the Ottawa Senators.

Tanner Pearson effectuera un retour au jeu ce soir face aux Sens.



Pearson, 31, has been out of the lineup since Dec. 9 after sustaining an upper-body injury.

The 6-foot-1 forward was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks in September in exchange for goaltender Casey DeSmith and is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Pearson has four goals and eight points in 27 games this season.

The Senators used these lines during Tuesday's morning skate prior to their game against the Montreal Canadiens:

Tkachuk-Norris-Giroux

Greig-Stützle-Batherson

Joseph-Pinto-Tarasenko

Kelly-Chartier-MacEwen

Kubalik-Kastelic



Sanderson-Zub

Chabot-Chychrun

Tkachuk - Norris - Giroux

Greig - Stutzle - Batherson

Joseph - Pinto - Tarasenko

Kelly - Chartier - MacEwen

Kubalik - Kastelic

Sanderson - Zub

Chabot - Chychrun

Brannstrom - Benard-Docker

The Flames recalled forward Cole Schwindt from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers on Tuesday.

Schwindt, 22, was acquired from the Florida Panthers, along with forward Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weeger, in exchange for forward Matthew Tkachuk in July of 2022.

The 6-foot-2 forward played three games with the Panthers during the 2021-22 campaign and has yet to make an appearance with the Flames.

Schwindt has eight goals and 20 points in 37 games with the Wranglers this season.

Jacob Markstrom is expected to make the start in net on Tuesday against the St. Louis Blues after a 10-day absence.

Markstrom, 33, hasn't played since Jan. 13 after sustaining a lower-body injury.

The 6-foot-6 netminder has a 13-11-2 record with a .910 save percentage and 2.71 goals-against average this season.

Defenceman Erik Cernak skated with his team for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury on Jan. 11, according to team reporter Gabby Shirley.

Cernak, 26, sustained the injury during the Lightning's 4-3 overtime win over the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 11 and missed the team's last four games.

Head coach Jon Cooper added that Cernak will not be available on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Flyers and is considered to be day-to-day.

The 6-foot-3 defenceman is on the first season of an eight-year, $41.6 million deal.

Cernak has five assists in 39 games this season.

The Coyotes recalled defenceman Victor Soderstrom from the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners on Tuesday.

ROSTER UPDATE



Soderstrom, 22, was drafted 11th overall by the Coyotes in the 2019 draft.

The 5-foot-11 defenceman has eight goals and 21 points in 38 games in the AHL this season.

Forward Patrick Kane, defenceman Ben Chiarot, and goaltender Vile Husso could all return to the Red Wings' lineup before the All-Star break begins on Feb. 1, according to head coach Derek Lalonde.

Lalonde added that the team could elect to keep them out until after the break in order for them to become fully healthy.

Kane sustained a lower-body injury early in the Red Wing's 4-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 14 and missed the team's last three games.

Since signing a one-year deal with Detroit on Nov. 28, the 5-foot-10 star winger has seven goals and 16 points in 19 games this season.

Chiarot, 32, will miss his second straight game on Tuesday after sustaining an upper-body injury on Jan. 19 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

He has three goals and 12 points in 45 games this season.

Husso, 28, hasn't played since Dec. 18 and was designated week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

The 6-foot-3 netminder has a 9-5-2 record with a .893 save percentage and 3.53 goals-against average this season.

Forward Frederick Gaudreau will return to the lineup on Tuesday when his team takes on the Washington Capitals, according to Joe Smith of The Athletic.

Gaudreau missed the team's last two games with an upper-body injury.

The 30-year-old centre has three goals and 10 points in 34 games this season.

Additionally, the team is still evaluating goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury after taking a shoulder to the head from Florida Panthers forward William Lockwood on Friday.

Lockwood was suspended three games for the hit and Fleury missed Sunday's 5-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

The 39-year-old netminder has an 8-9-3 record with an .897 save percentage and 2.59 goals-against average

Semyon Varlamov is expected to start in net on Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens, according to head coach Patrick Roy.

Varlamov, 35, hasn't started since Jan. 2 after he sustained a lower-body injury during a 5-4 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

The 6-foot-2 netminder has a 6-4-2 record with a .918 save percentage and 2.78 goals-against average.

The Sharks assigned forward Scott Sabourin to the AHL's San Jose Barracuda on Tuesday.

Sabourin, 31, appeared in three games with the Sharks this season without recording a point.