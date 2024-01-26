Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Centre Mark Scheifele will not be available to the Jets when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, according to head coach Rick Bowness.

#NHLJets Bowness said Scheifele will not play on Saturday. He didn’t aggravate his lower body injury in practice but it was clear he isn’t ready to return. With the team’s bye week coming up on Sunday, the team is being cautious with his recovery. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) January 26, 2024

Scheifele, 30, participated in Friday's practice in a regular jersey but removed himself as the team was taking power-play rushes.

He missed the team's last five games and has been day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

The 6-foot-3 centre has 14 goals and 41 points in 41 games this season

Forward Gabriel Vilardi and defenceman Josh Morrissey practiced with the team in regular jerseys on Friday, according to TSN's John Lu.

#NHLJets Gabriel Vilardi is practising in a regular jersey — his first time on the ice since an optional practice in Toronto on Tuesday. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) January 26, 2024

Morrissey, 28, left Thursday's 1-0 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs in the first period after blocking a shot from forward Matthew Knies.

He told reporters after practice that Knies spot hit him in an "uncomfortable spot" and left the game for precautionary reasons.

The 6-foot defenceman has seven goals and 33 points in 46 games this season and leads the Jets with 24:10 per game.

Vilardi, 24, missed the team's last two games with a lower body injury.

He told reporters after practice that the injury flared up during the Jets' 2-1 overtime win over the Ottawa Senators and sat out for precautionary reasons.

The 6-foot-3 forward also said that he feels ready to play on Saturday.

Vilardi has 11 goals and 20 points in 26 games this season.

The Jets used these lines at Friday's practice, according to Lu:

#NHLJets practice:

Connor - Scheifele - Vilardi

Perfetti - Namestnikov - Ehlers

Niederreiter - Lowry - Appleton

Barron - Kupari - Iafallo

Jonsson-Fjallby - Toninato - Gustafsson



Morrissey - DeMelo

Dillon - Pionk

Samberg - Schmidt

Chisholm - Stanley



Hellebuyck

Brossoit@TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) January 26, 2024

Forward Calle Jarnkrok left practice early on Friday after blocking a shot during practice, according to Dave McCarthy of NHL.com.

Calle Jarnkrok just left practice after getting hit with a puck.



Slammed his glove down as he walked towards the room.@NHLdotcom #LeafsForever — Dave McCarthy (@DaveAMcCarthy) January 26, 2024

Jarnkrok was visibly upset after the incident, slamming his glove into the ground.

The 32-year-old has 10 goals and 19 points in 46 games this season and was practicing on the team's third line.

Forward Tyler Bertuzzi rejoined the Maple Leafs ahead of the team's practice on Friday, according to TSN's Mark Masters.

Tyler Bertuzzi has rejoined the Leafs ahead of today’s practice



Missed Wednesday’s game to be with his wife who was due to give birth to the couple’s second child @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 26, 2024

Bertuzzi, 28, missed the team's 1-0 overtime win over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday to be with his wife who had the couple's second child.

The 6-foot-2 forward has six goals and 20 points in 45 games this season.

Toronto used these lines during Friday's practice, according to Masters:

Leafs lines at practice



Knies - Matthews - Marner

Bertuzzi - Tavares - Nylander

Robertson - Domi - Jarnkrok

Holmberg - Kampf - Gregor

Reaves



Rielly - Brodie

Benoit - McCabe

Giordano - Liljegren

Lagesson - Timmins



Samsonov

Jones



Absent: McMann@TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/vhpaA2NKoU — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 26, 2024

Rangers forward Filip Chytil had to be helped off the ice during the Rangers' optional skate on Friday, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com.

Filip Chytil, in his second day back skating with the Rangers, appeared to sustain an injury during the Rangers optional morning skate. He was on the ice only with Zac Jones and Jake Leschyshyn. He had to be helped off by them. I am told he is being evaluated. — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) January 26, 2024

Chytil, 24, has been out of the lineup since Nov. 2 with a concussion and was participating in his second skate since sustaining the injury,.

The 6-foot-2 forward appeared in only 10 games this season, recording 6 assists.

Forward Alex Newhook skated by himself on Friday prior to Canadiens' practice.

👋 NEWY



Le numéro 15 a sauté sur la glace plus tôt ce matin!



No. 15 was on the ice earlier this morning!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/tQGLt46UGH — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 26, 2024

Newhook, 22, has been out of the lineup since Nov. 30 with a high ankle sprain and missed the team's last 25 games.

The Canadiens acquired Newhook from the Colorado Avalanche prior to the 2023 draft in exchange for two draft picks.

Newhook has seven goals and 13 points in 23 games this season

Forward Reilly Smith and defenceman John Ludvig both took part in the Penguins' optional skate on Friday, according to team reporter Michelle Crechiolo.

Reilly Smith (four games missed, upper-body) and John Ludvig (nine games missed, upper-body) are both taking part in Pittsburgh's optional morning skate.



Also skating: Jarry, Nedeljkovic, Malkin, Puustinen, White, Joseph, Ruhwedel, and Shea. — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) January 26, 2024

Smith, 32, missed the team's last four games with an upper-body injury.

The 6-foot-1 winger was acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights prior to the 2023 draft in exchange for a draft pick.

Smith has eight goals and 20 points in 40 games this season.

Ludvig, 23, missed the team's last nine games with an upper-body injury.

The 6-foot-1 defenceman has an assist in 19 games this season.

The Red Wings assigned defenceman Brogan Rafferty to the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday.

Rafferty, 28, was recalled on Thursday prior to the Red Wings' 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers but he did not play.

The 6-foot-1 defenceman has two goals and 15 points in 36 games in the AHL this season.