Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets

Head coach Rick Bowness said via TSN's John Lu that Laurent Brossoit will start against the Vancouver Canucks Thursday, while Morgan Barron will not play due to a lower-body injury.

Bowness added that Barron's status for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is undetermined.

Barron played just 2:23 in Tuesday's matchup with the Seattle Kraken, departing the game after an awkward fall along the boards in the opening period.

He'll finish his 2023-24 regular season with 11 goals and seven assists for 18 points in 80 games played.

New York Islanders

Forward Mathew Barzal will not play in the Isles' season-finale against the Pittsburgh Penguins Wednesday night, joining Pierre Engvall, Hudson Fasching and Sebastian Aho as players sitting out for maintenance, according to Newsday's Andrew Gross.

Ilya Sorokin will get the start in net, head coach Patrick Roy said via Gross.

The Islanders will take on the Carolina Hurricanes in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have sent forwards Zack Ostapchuk and Jiri Smejkal to the AHL's Belleville Senators, it was announced Thursday.

Ostapchuk did not have a point in seven NHL games this season, while Smejkal had one goal and one assist in 20 games at the NHL level.

The Senators closed out their 2023-24 season 37-41-4 at second last in the Atlantic Division.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have sent defenceman Dylan Coghlan and forward Max Comtois to the AHL, it was announced Wednesday.

Coghlan heads to the Springfield Thunderbirds, while Comtois heads to the Chicago Wolves.

The duo has appeared in one NHL game this season apiece. Coghlan has 16 goals and 25 assists for 41 points in 59 AHL games, while Comtois has 19 goals and 24 points in 62 games for the Wolves this season.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings have signed defenceman Shai Buium to a three-year, entry-level contract, it was announced Wednesday.

The team said Buium will report to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

The 21-year-old defenceman played the last three seasons at the University of Denver, recording seven goals and 36 points in 43 games this past season. He was selected in the second round (No. 36 overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Dallas Stars

Forward Tyler Seguin will miss Dallas' season-finale Wednesday night, according to Brien Rea of Bally Sports Southwest.

Jake Oettinger will start in net, while forward Evgenii Dadonov comes in for Seguin, Rea reports.

Seguin closes out the regular season with 25 goals and 27 assists for 52 points in 68 games.