Ice Chips: Jets' Ehlers not at practice Friday
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Winnipeg Jets
Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers was not seen at practice on Friday morning, according to Jets reporter Mitchell Clinton.
The 28-year-old played 16:29 in Thursday's overtime win over the Colorado Avalanche and finished the game.
Ehlers has 14 goals and 40 points in 40 games this season.
The Jets recalled forward Brad Lambert from the AHL this morning, who took part in line rushes at practice.
Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi
Perfetti-Namestnikov-Iafallo
Niederreiter-Kupari-Appleton
Gustafsson-Lambert-Barron
Morrissey-DeMelo
Samberg-Pionk
Fleury-Stanley
Heinola-Miller
Toronto Maple Leafs
Goaltender Anthony Stolarz took part in Leafs practice for the first time since sustaining a knee injury on Dec. 12. He departed after participating in a couple of drills.
Stolarz was phenomenal for the Maple Leafs at the beginning off the season, going 9-5-2 with a .927 save percentage and 2.15 goals-against average.
Forward Max Domi practiced in the top six at practice and it appears he will be moved higher in the lineup while Matthew Knies misses time due to an upper-body injury. He practiced on the second line with Pontus Holmberg and William Nylander.
The 29-year-old has three goals and 17 points in 41 games this season.
Knies was also on the ice for practice after leaving Wednesday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets with the injury.
Forward Steven Lorentz on the Knies injury:
"He's built like a brick-you-know-what house & he's got that muscle & that added layer. He's just a little bit banged up, but he won't be out too much longer."
McMann - Matthews - Marner
Domi - Holmberg - Nylander
Lorentz - Kampf - Robertson
Quillan - Minten - Reaves
Ekman-Larsson - Tanev
Rielly - McCabe
Benoit - Myers
Hakanpaa - Timmins
Woll
Murray
Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens loaned defenceman Jayden Struble to the AHL's Laval Rocket on a conditioning assignment.
The 23-year-old has two goals and five points in 23 games this season. He has not been in the lineup since Jan. 10 against the Washington Capitals.
Ottawa Senators
The Belleville Senators, Ottawa's AHL affiliate, has signed veteran forward Sam Gagner to a professional tryout.
Gagner, 35, last played in the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers in the 2023-24 season, suiting up in 28 games and recording five goals and five assists.