Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers was not seen at practice on Friday morning, according to Jets reporter Mitchell Clinton.

The 28-year-old played 16:29 in Thursday's overtime win over the Colorado Avalanche and finished the game.

Ehlers has 14 goals and 40 points in 40 games this season.

The Jets recalled forward Brad Lambert from the AHL this morning, who took part in line rushes at practice.

Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

Perfetti-Namestnikov-Iafallo

Niederreiter-Kupari-Appleton

Gustafsson-Lambert-Barron

Morrissey-DeMelo

Samberg-Pionk

Fleury-Stanley

Heinola-Miller

Goaltender Anthony Stolarz took part in Leafs practice for the first time since sustaining a knee injury on Dec. 12. He departed after participating in a couple of drills.

Stolarz was phenomenal for the Maple Leafs at the beginning off the season, going 9-5-2 with a .927 save percentage and 2.15 goals-against average.

Forward Max Domi practiced in the top six at practice and it appears he will be moved higher in the lineup while Matthew Knies misses time due to an upper-body injury. He practiced on the second line with Pontus Holmberg and William Nylander.

The 29-year-old has three goals and 17 points in 41 games this season.

Knies was also on the ice for practice after leaving Wednesday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets with the injury.

Forward Steven Lorentz on the Knies injury:

"He's built like a brick-you-know-what house & he's got that muscle & that added layer. He's just a little bit banged up, but he won't be out too much longer."

McMann - Matthews - Marner

Domi - Holmberg - Nylander

Lorentz - Kampf - Robertson

Quillan - Minten - Reaves

Ekman-Larsson - Tanev

Rielly - McCabe

Benoit - Myers

Hakanpaa - Timmins

Woll

Murray

The Canadiens loaned defenceman Jayden Struble to the AHL's Laval Rocket on a conditioning assignment.

The 23-year-old has two goals and five points in 23 games this season. He has not been in the lineup since Jan. 10 against the Washington Capitals.

The Belleville Senators, Ottawa's AHL affiliate, has signed veteran forward Sam Gagner to a professional tryout.

Gagner, 35, last played in the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers in the 2023-24 season, suiting up in 28 games and recording five goals and five assists.