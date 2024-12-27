Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets have recalled defenceman Dylan Coghlan from the AHL's Manitoba Moose, the team announced Friday.

Coghlan, 26, was placed on waivers before the roster freeze went into effect last week, but went unclaimed and was loaned back to the Jets' AHL affiliate on Dec. 19.

In his two-game stint with Manitoba, the Duncan, B.C. native scored one goal while registering six shots on net.

Coghlan has appeared in one game for Winnipeg this season. He is a veteran of 107 career NHL contests, scoring six goals with 22 points split between the Vegas Golden Knights, Carolina Hurricanes, and Jets.

The blue liner was acquired by Winnipeg this summer from Carolina in exchange for future considerations.

Vancouver Canucks

Phillip Di Giuseppe, Max Sasson, and Guillaume Brisebois have been recalled by the Vancouver Canucks from the Abbotsford, general manager Patrik Allvin announced.

Di Giuseppe played in 51 regular season games and made 11 playoff appearances for the Canucks last year. Limited with an early season injury, the Toronto native has appeared in just seven games between the AHL and NHL this year.

He was placed on waivers before the roster freeze, but was not claimed. He was then assigned to Abbotsford.

In three NHL games this season, the Toronto native has two assists and three shots, while averaging 12:39 minutes of ice time.

Sasson, 24, has split his time between the National and American leagues this season. He made his NHL debut on Nov. 23, and has scored one goal and four assists across his first 12 career games.

Like Di Giuseppi, Sasson was sent down before the roster freeze went into effect, but is now back with the Canucks after the break.

Brisebois hasn't played in an NHL game since the 2022-23 season. In 27 career NHL contests, the 27-year-old has scored one goal and three points with six penalty minutes.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators have recalled goaltenders Mads Sogaard and Leevi Merilainen from Belleville (AHL), alongside Zack Ostapchuk and Cole Reinhardt, the team announced Friday.

The move comes after Linus Ullmark left Sunday's contest with an upper-body injury, while Anton Forsberg remains out with a lower-body injury.

Sogaard, 24, has made one appearance for Ottawa this season in an 8-7 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 14. The Danish goaltender allowed four goals on 17 shots in relief of Forsberg, who was pulled early into the second period after surrendering three goals.

The Danish net-minder has played in six games for Belleville, and carries an 0-3-1 record in AHL play this season with a 3.24 goals-allowed average and a .877 save percentage.

He was selected with the 37th overall pick by the team in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Merilainen, 22, came in to replace Ullmark in the 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 22, making just his second NHL appearance this season. The Oulu, Finland native has played in 13 games with Bellevile this season, posting a 2.43 goals-allowed average and a .906 save percentage.

Ostapchuk has recorded three assists in 20 games played for Ottawa this year, while Reinhardt has scored a goal and two points in six games.

The Senators resume play Saturday against the Winnipeg Jets before finishing off the back-to-back with a matchup against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.

Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild will be without star forward Kirill Kaprizov against the Dallas Stars on Friday night.

Kaprizov, 27, did not travel with the team for their first game back after the holiday break while dealing with a lower-body injury.

In 34 games played this season, the 2021 Calder Memorial Trophy winner leads the team with 23 goals and 27 assists in 34 games played.

The Russian winger joins Joel Erikkson Ek in missing the contest, who has not appeared in a game for the Wild since Dec. 3 while also dealing with a lower-body injury.

After Friday's game, the Wild head home for a meeting with the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.

Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings have activated defenceman Simon Edvinsson off of injured reserve, the team announced Friday.

The 21-year-old blue liner has been out since Dec. 18 with an upper-body injury. He was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 23, and is now eligible to return following a three-game absence.

The former sixth-overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Edvinsson has scored three goals and 13 points in 30 games played this season.

Detroit takes on the Toronto Maple Leafs Friday in their first game under new head coach Todd McLellan.

The Montreal Canadiens have recalled goaltender Jakub Dobes from the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League, the team announced Friday.

Dobes, 23, has compiled a record of 9-3-1 with the Rocket this season, and has recorded a 2.44 goals-against average to go along with a .910 save percentage.

The Czech netminder was a fifth-round selection by the Canadiens in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Montreal is set for a back-to-back over the weekend, starting with a matchup against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Saturday.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Denton Mateychuk and Mikael Pyyhtia have been recalled by the Columbus Blue Jackets from their AHL affiliate Cleveland Monsters, general manager Don Waddell announced Friday.

Mateychuk, 20, made his NHL debut before the holiday break in the team's 5-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. He played 18:36 minutes of ice time and did not record a shot on goal.

The Winnipeg native was selected 12th overall by the club in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, and has scored nine goals and 25 points in his first AHL campaign this season. He also represented Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championships in Gothenburg, Sweden last year, and recorded four assists in five games played.

Pyyhtia, 23, has appeared in 25 games for the Blue Jackets this season, scoring three goals while adding an assist. A veteran of 44 NHL games, the Finnish winger has recorded seven points across parts of three seasons with Columbus.

He was a fourth-round selection by the team in 2020.

The Blue Jackets return from the holiday break with a home-and-home series beginning Friday against the Boston Bruins.