Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets are shuffling their lineup as they look to get back to their winning ways against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night. according to Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg News.

Forwards Nikita Chibrikov, David Gustafsson, and defenceman Ville Heinola enter Tuesday's lineup while Forwards Brad Lambert, Rasmus Kupari, and defenceman Colin Miller exit.

Connor Hellebuyck is also expected to return between the pipes against the Bruins. He has a 17-5-0 record this season with a .925 save percentage and 2.14 goals-against average.

The Jets are projected to use these lines against the Bruins on Tuesday:

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward Max Domi will be a game-time decision when the Maple Leafs take on the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, according to TSN's Claire Hanna.

Domi, 29, missed the team's last eight games with a lower-body injury but joined the team in New Jersey and participated in practice on Monday.

The 5-foot-10 centre has six assists in 19 games this season.

Additionally, Anthony Stolarz is expected to be in net against the Devils on Tuesday.

Stolarz has an 8-5-2 record this season with a 2.22 goals-against average and .924 save percentage.

Defenceman Jake McCabe will be out of the lineup against the Devils on Tuesday, according to Jonas Siegel of The Athletic.

McCabe has missed the team's last four games after taking a puck to the face during the Maple Leafs' 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 30.

The 6-foot-1 defenceman participated in practice on Monday but head coach Craig Berube told reporters that he is still considered day-to-day.

McCabe has five assists in 23 games this season while averaging 21:20 of ice time.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators used these lines during Tuesday's practice, according to Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch:

The Senators recalled defenceman Nikolas Matinpalo from the AHL's Belleville Senators on Tuesday.

Matinpalo , 26, has two goals and six points in 17 games in the AHL this season.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils have activated forward Nathan Bastian off of injured reserve and he will return to the lineup when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Bastian, 27, missed the team's last 16 games while recovering from a jaw he sustained during the team's 3-0 loss to the Calgary Flames on Nov. 1.

The 6-foot-4 winger injured his jaw in a fight with Flames forward Ryan Lomberg.

Bastian has two goals and five points in 12 games this season.

The Devils assigned forward Nathan Legare to the AHL's Utica Comets in a corresponding move.

The Devils recalled goaltender Isaac Poulter from the Comets on Tuesday.

The move comes after head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters on Monday that netminder Jake Allen was being evaluated for an undisclosed injury and his availability for Tuesday's game was questionable.

Jacob Markstrom is expected to start in net for the Devils and Poulter will likely back him up if Allen is unable to play.

Poulter has a 2-4-2 record this season in the AHL with a 3.32 goals-against average and .871 save percentage.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Forward Philip Tomasino will be a game-time decision for the Penguins when they go up against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday.

Tomasino, 23, missed Saturday's 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs with an upper-body injury but participated in Tuesday's optional game-day skate.

The 6-foot centre wa acquired from the Nashville Predators on Nov. 26 in exchange for a draft pick and has three goals and five points this season.

Additionally, head coach Mike Sullivan confirmed that Tristan Jarry will be in net against the Avalanche.

Jarry, 29, has won his last four games and has a 5-3-1 record with a 3.68 goals-against average and .888 save percentage this season.

New York Islanders

Forward Anthony Duclair joined the Islanders during Tuesday's morning skate prior to their game against the Los Angeles Kings.

Duclair has been out of the lineup since Oct. 19 with a lower-body injury and was originally given a four-to-six week timetable for his return.

The 6-foot winger joined the Islanders on a four-year, $14 million contract in the off-season.

Duclair has two goals and three points in five games this season.

Utah Hockey Club

Karel Vejmelka is expected to get the start when Utah takes on the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, according to Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports.

Vejmelka, 28, has a 4-7-1 record this season with a .917 save percentage and 2.35 goals-against average.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Captain Boone Jenner skated for the first time on Tuesday since injuring his shoulder in the preseason, according to team reporter Jeff Svoboda.

Jenner had surgery prior to the beginning of the season and the team was hopeful he could return prior to the end of the regular season.

The 6-foot-2 centre recorded 22 goals and 35 points in 58 games last season and is on the third season of a four-year, $15 million contract with a cap hit of $3.75.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres assigned forward Tyson Kozak to the AHL's Rochester Americans on Tuesday.

Kozak, 21, appeared in three games with the Sabres this season, recording a goal.

Philadelphia Flyers

Samuel Ersson will be in net when the Flyers take on the Columbus Blue Jackets, head coach John Tortorella confirmed on Tuesday.

Ersson has gone 5-3-2 this season with a 2.83 goals-against average and .897 save percentage.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are expected to start Pyotr Kochetkov in net when they take on the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

Kochetkov, 25, has an 11-4-0 record this season with a 2.68 goals-against average and .893 save percentage.