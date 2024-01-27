Winnipeg Jets

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness said forward Gabriel Vilardi and defenceman Josh Morrissey are still game-time decisions for the rematch with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

#NHLJets Bowness says Vilardi and Morrissey are still gametime decisions but it’s “a very good bet they’ll both play.” @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) January 27, 2024

Bowness added it's "a very good bet they'll both play."

Vilardi and Morrissey practiced in regular jerseys on Friday, according to TSN's John Lu.

Morrissey, 28, left Thursday's 1-0 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs in the first period after blocking a shot from forward Matthew Knies.

He told reporters after practice that Knies spot hit him in an "uncomfortable spot" and left the game for precautionary reasons.

The six-foot defenceman has seven goals and 33 points in 46 games this season and leads the Jets with 24:10 per game.

Vilardi, 24, missed the team's last two games with a lower body injury.

He told reporters after practice that the injury flared up during the Jets' 2-1 overtime win over the Ottawa Senators and sat out for precautionary reasons.

The six-foot-three forward also said that he feels ready to play on Saturday but remains a game-time decision.

Vilardi has 11 goals and 20 points in 26 games this season.

The Jets said Friday centre Mark Scheifele, who has missed the last five games with a lower-body injury, will not be available.

San Jose Sharks

Sharks rookie Shakir Mukhamadullin is set to make his NHL debut against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday afternoon.

Shakir Mukhamadullin is the newest Shark to patrol the blueline, and he'll make his NHL debut this afternoon! 🦈



Welcome to the League! pic.twitter.com/U7USbqnCDM — NHL (@NHL) January 27, 2024

The 20th overall pick of the Sharks in the 2020 draft has 26 points in 39 games for the Sharks' AHL affiliate San Jose Barracuda.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators host the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Lines at morning skate as per TSN's Claire Hanna:

Tkachuk-Stützle-Giroux

Joseph-Norris-Tarasenko

Greig-Pinto-Batherson

Kelly-Chartier-Kastelic

Extras: Kubalik, MacEwen

Sanderson-Zub

Chabot-Alfie** (place holder)

Brannstrom-JBD

Sogaard expected starter

**Jacob Chychrun did not participate in the morning skate, but head coach Jacques Martin said it was just a maintenance morning.