The Toronto Maple Leafs were idle but they punched their ticket into the postseason on the strength of Friday's results.

Toronto clinched the playoffs for the eighth straight season after the Detroit Red Wings, Philadelphia Flyers, and Washington Capitals all lost on Friday

The Maple Leafs sit in third place in the Atlantic Division with a 43-23-9 record, two points ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning who occupy a wild card position.

Toronto has seven games remaining in the regular season and take on the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday evening.