IIHF rules Russia, Belarus out of 2025-26 competitions

The International Ice Hockey Federation council will continue to bar Russia and Belarus from its championships through the 2025-26 season.

The council stated it "believes it is not yet safe to reintegrate" the two countries due to safety concerns. A decision of the 2026-27 season will be made as latest in May of next year.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston notes that a decision on Olympic participation by the two nations remains an IOC decision, but it appears unlikely the two countries will be at Milan 2026.

