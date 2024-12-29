LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brett Howden scored his 15th goal of the season and Ilya Samsonov stopped 31 shots as the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Calgary Flames 3-0 on Sunday night.

Howden redirected defenseman Alex Pietrangelo’s shot from the top of the slot late in the second period and is now tied with Ivan Barbashev for the team lead in goals. Howden has scored a goal in four of the last five games.

Victor Olofsson and Tanner Pearson also scored for the Golden Knights, who have shut out Calgary twice this season, beating them 5-0 on Oct. 28.

Dan Vladar made 34 saves for Calgary.

The Golden Knights have now won six straight, the longest active win streak in the NHL, while improving to 25-8-3 on the year. They own a 13-2-1 record against Pacific Division opponents.

Calgary (17-12-7) dropped to 4-4-1 against Pacific Division teams.

Takeaways

Calgary: The Flames played in their fourth back-to-back set following Saturday’s 3-1 win in San Jose. Calgary is 3-1-0 in game one of a back-to-back scenario and dropped to 1-3-0 in game two of back-to-backs.

Vegas: The Golden Knights scored twice in the third period and now boast a league-best plus-30 goal differential in the third period.

Key Moment

Spanning the end of the first period and into the second period, the Golden Knights were successful in staving off a Calgary power play, which included a 5-on-3 for roughly a minute after Howden was given a double-minor for a high stick to Jonathan Huberdeau’s head. Samsonov stopped five shots during the entire sequence.

Key stat

200 — Jack Eichel played in his 200th game as a Golden Knight, while Bruce Cassidy coached his 200th game with Vegas.

Up next

The Flames host Vancouver on Tuesday. Vegas will host Montreal on Tuesday.

