NEW YORK (AP) — Simon Holmstrom scored twice and added an assist, and Ilya Sorokin made 30 saves to lead the New York Islanders to a 5-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night.

Bo Horvat, Anders Lee and Alexander Romanov also scored for New York, which has won five-in-a-row.

Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 23 saves and Artturi Lehkonen and Jack Drury scored for the Avalanche.

Tied 1-1 entering the third period, New York scored four goals. Horvat’s 18th of the season with 8:37 left was the game winner.

Lee opened the scoring with his team-leading 22nd goal of the season 4:11 into the second period by slipping a slick backhander between Blackwood’s pads. Lehkonen drew the Avalanche even with 7 minutes left in the period by swatting Nathan MacKinnon’s feed over Sorokin’s blocker while sitting in front of the New York goaltender.

Takeaways

Avalanche: If Colorado does not qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they might be able to look back at this contest as one of the reasons why. The Avalanche could only manage to slip two pucks past Sorokin despite having advantages in shots on goal (32-28) and attempted shots (84-50).

Islanders: Scott Perunovich made his debut with New York, who acquired the defenseman in a trade with St. Louis on Monday. Perunovich finished with one assist.

Key moment

The teams went into the first intermission in a goalless tie mostly due to the play of Sorokin. New York’s goaltender made 14 saves in the opening 20 minutes, including 11 in the second half of the first period.

Key stat

New York killed both of Colorado’s power plays.

Up next

The Islanders begin a three-game, four-day road trip Thursday against Philadelphia. The Avalanche open a two-game homestand Friday against St. Louis.

