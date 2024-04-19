New York Rangers forward Blake Wheeler skated by himself on Friday prior to the team's practice, according to head coach Peter Laviolette.

Wheeler, 37, hasn't played since Feb. 15 after sustaining significant injury to his right leg during a 7-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens and was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

The 6-foot-5 winger had nine goals and 21 points in 54 games before going down with the injury.

Wheeler was signed to a one-year, $800,000 deal in the offseason after spending 13 seasons in the Winnipeg Jets organization.

The Plymouth, Minn., native has 321 goals and 943 points in 1,172 games split between the Boston Bruins, Jets, and Rangers.