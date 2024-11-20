The Toronto Maple Leafs placed forward Max Domi on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 16 on Wednesday, citing a lower-body injury.

Domi, has missed skates over the past two weeks due to maintenance, skated as the team's second-line centre in Tuesday's practice between William Nylander and Matthew Knies.

While updating Auston Matthews' injury status, general manager Brad Treliving confirmed Domi has been playing through an injury.

“(Domi's) going through a lot right now," Treliving said. "He’s banged up a bit.”

The team recalled right-winger Nikita Grebenkin from the AHL's Toronto Marlies to fill Domi's roster spot.



Maple Leafs injuries piling up

The Maple Leafs centre depth is being tested amid injuries to Matthews, David Kampf and now Domi.

Called up Tuesday, Fraser Minten skated as the team's third-line centre in practice on Tuesday. Head coach Craig Berube said Wednesday that with Domi out, Pontus Holmberg will take shifts at centre.

Grebenkin, 21, has four goals and 10 points in 13 games this season with the Marlies, his first season in North America. The 2022 fifth-round pick won the KHL's Gagarin Cup last season with Magnitogorsk Metallurg after posting 19 goals and 41 points in 67 regular-season games.

The Maple Leafs will host the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday and with the rash of injuries, Grebenkin appears set to get a chance on the second power play unit.

Grebenkin skated with Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Connor Timmons, Nick Robertson and Bobby McMann during Wednesday's gameday skate. Morgan Rielly, Nylander, John Tavares, Mitch Marner and Knies operated on the first power play unit.

Joseph Woll operated in the home net and was the first goalie off at the skate. He appears set to start Wednesday, looking to improve upon his 3-2-0 record this season.