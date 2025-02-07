Injury questions apparent for Canada, United States at 4 Nations Face-Off

With the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off just under a week away, many key roster questions still remain for Canada and the United States.

Canada kicks off the tournament on Feb. 12 against Sweden in Montreal, while the United States battle Finland the following night, also from Bell Centre.

The two hockey rivals will square off on Feb. 15 in Montreal before the tournament shifts to Boston's TD Garden for the final two round-robin contests and the championship game on Feb. 20.

Let's take a closer look at the roster questions surrounding each team.

Canada

Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby's status for the 4 Nations Face-Off remains up in the air after apparently suffering an upper-body injury on Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils.

Crosby, the future Hall of Famer who was named captain of Team Canada last week, got tangled up between two Devils' players in the third period and appeared to be favouring his arm/shoulder area as he skated off to the dressing room.

Despite returning a few minutes later, Crosby's status for the 4 Nations Face-Off is not clear.

After missing Wednesday's practice, the 37-year-old Penguins star skated on his own on Thursday, but did not join the team for the main practice.

Crosby skated again on Friday, but was ruled out for Pittsburgh game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston discussed Crosby's 4 Nations status during Thursday's edition of Insider Trading.

"What do you want to start with? The good news or the bad news? It's almost the weekend, so we'll go good news. He was on the ice in Pittsburgh on this day. Was able to be skating on his own, did a couple drills with the team, but that is obviously an encouraging sign after he missed practice Wednesday. The bad news here, I would suggest, is just how secretive everyone around the situation is being," explained Johnston.

"It's almost like they're guarding the nuclear codes when asked about Crosby's potential availability. And you can contrast that with other players like say, Mitch Marner, who missed the game for the Maple Leafs this week, everyone in that case was quick to say, 'don't worry, he's going to play.' So this is still somewhat up in the air. I think there's a whiff of optimism behind the scenes, but until we hear anything definitively, this is a serious situation for Canada."

Crosby has had plenty of success with Team Canada as a pro, capturing gold at the 2010 and 2014 Olympics, the 2015 World Championships and the 2016 World Cup, the last time best-on-best international hockey took place.

He has 17 goals and 41 assists over 55 games with the Penguins in 2024-25, his 20th season with the team. Pittsburgh sits second last in the Metropolitan Division and seem like longshots to make the playoffs.

Following Friday's game in New York, the Penguins take on the Flyers in Philadelphia on Saturday before the league goes on a break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Crosby is not the only centre on Team Canada with injury concerns as Anthony Cirelli of the Tampa Bay Lightning missed Thursday's win against the Ottawa Senators with an upper-body injury. Head coach Jon Cooper, who will also coach Canada at the 4 Nations, said he was listed as day-to-day.

Cirelli, a 27-year-old from Etobicoke, Ont., has 19 goals and 21 assists over 51 games with the Lightning in 2024-25 and his on pace for a career season.

So, who's up next if Crosby or Cirelli (or both) can't play in the 4 Nations Face-Off?

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun says Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele is a strong candidate to earn the spot up front.

The 31-year-old centre is having another great season in Winnipeg, recording 31 goals and 30 assists over 55 games.

Jets head coach Scott Arniel says Scheifele is in the mix to serve as a potential replacement.

“I think he should be on the team,” he said.

As for the blueline, we already know Alex Pietrangelo will miss the tournament, but don't know who will replace him.

Drew Doughty of the Los Angeles Kings, Chris Tanev of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Mackenzie Weegar of the Calgary Flames are all potential fits, says LeBrun.

Team Canada has until Monday at 5pm ET/2pm PT to announce injury replacements.

United States

Vancouver Canucks



Talented defenceman Quinn Hughes, who won the James Norris Trophy last season, is the major question mark for the Americans.

The 25-year-old native of Orlando is having another great season with the Vancouver Canucks, recording 14 goals and 45 assists over 47 games.

However, Hughes has missed Vancouver's past three games with a lower-body injury and is still questionable for Saturday's contest against the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs, the last game before the Four Nations Face-Off break.

Johnston also discussed Hughes' status during Thursday's edition of Early Trading.

"This is a little different of a circumstance - almost, let's call it a player protecting him from himself because you know Quinn Hughes has not played healthy for stretches this season. Despite that, he's been an absolute horse for the Vancouver Canucks. But he picked up another injury in that game Friday in Dallas and the Canucks have been trying to limit what he's doing this week in terms of just allowing him to get the rest and recovery that he needs. But we know what this tournament means to him," said Johnston.

"He'd have a chance to play with his brother Jack for team USA. He was part of the initial group of six players named to the American team last June and would be a very important part of that team. And so, the next 48 hours loom very important for Hughes. Yes, he will not play on Thursday night with Vancouver in San Jose, but does he skate Friday? Does he perhaps find his way back into the lineup for Saturday's home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs? All of these will be important mile markers for Hughes as he tries to get ready. In the meantime, of course, team USA has had to start preparing for the possibility of life without him."

Ottawa Senators defenceman Jake Sanderson is possibility to replace Hughes if needed, notes Johnston.

The 22-year-old from Montana has five goals and 30 assists over 54 games in 2024-25, his third season in the NHL.

Staying on the blueline, Zach Werenski is expected to play after returning from a one-game absence on Thursday, recording an assists in an overtime loss to Utah.

The 27-year-old Michigan native missed Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres after suffering an upper-body injury on Sunday against the Dallas Stars.

Werenski is having a career season and is a contender for the Norris trophy, recording 17 goals and 41 assists over 54 games.