Insider Trading: Canada’s 4 Nations captain could be named in December

TSN’s Hockey Insiders have more on the naming of Canada’s 4 Nations captain, the ‘mean and clean’ hit by Jacob Trouba this week, the Habs exploring the trade market, Dante Fabbro among Nashville’s trade possibilities, what Utah’s injured blueline could mean for the trade market and the Flyers facing a decision with prospect Alexei Kolosov.

James Duthie: As we get set for the Four Nations Faceoff, there's so many fascinating decisions to be made with the rosters, but when it comes to Canada, also interesting is who will wear the letters because you have so many team captains and superstars going to be on the team. As to who wears the 'C,' is it just the obvious choice, CJ?

Chris Johnston: Well, I think so. I mean certainly if it's that evident to Connor McDavid that it would be Sidney Crosby, who are we to question that decision? What I think is interesting here, you're right, is the management has already kind of pointed us towards where this leadership group is going to come from because they named six players back in the spring time. That being McDavid, Crosby and Brad Marchand, who wears a 'C' in Boston. Obviously [Nathan] Mackinnon, [Cale] Makar and Brayden Point as well. And so that really essentially is where the leadership group will come from. There have already been discussion among management with those players about where the letters might go and how this might shake out. And it sounds like we probably won't have to wait too long until this is official. It's not written in stone when that team is announced on Dec. 2, less than six weeks from now, it wouldn't be surprising at all if the captain was unveiled on that day as well.

Duthie: There is no one is in the NHL who hits quite like Jacob Trouba. He walks a line, Dregs, where sometimes you have to look at it two or three times on replay to deem that was clean, but the latest one on Justin Barron was clean?

Darren Dreger: It absolutely was clean. And you're right, he's almost in a league of his own when it comes to the timing and the execution of these bone-jarring hits. Damian Echevarrieta inside the Department of Player Safety, deemed it best in labelling the hit on Justin Barron as 'mean and clean.' By all accounts, reaction around the NHL outside of Montreal would agree with how that was labelled. Now look, lets go back to the summer in describing Jacob Trouba. The speculation around the Draft was a potential of trade. There were as many as 20 teams that expressed interest in Jacob Trouba. And if you look to the summer coming up, perhaps the New York Rangers entertain trades again. I can assure you if he goes to the Western Conference where'd he prefer, there will be a crowd.

Duthie: The Habs have really taken collectively a big hit to the chest to start the season. 2-4-1. They'd hope to take a step forward this year. Pierre, how long until they consider possibly making roster moves?

Pierre LeBrun: Well, they're already making calls around the league is the reality of it and I do think the slow start is part of that. Although, Kent Hughes, traditionally since he's become a GM in this league has become one of the more active guys in terms of staying in touch with other teams, but in hearing from other teams around the league, Kent Hughes is poking around trying to see what's out there on the market because I do think there's a desire for the Habs to add a piece here, perhaps, and change the makeup a bit of this team. This is a big year, not playoffs, let's be real, but certainly to make a step and to show real improvement. So, nothing imminent and it's extremely hard to make trades at this time of year, but Kent Hughes certainly phoning around right now.

Dreger: Likewise, for Barry Trotz, of course, and the Nashville Predators. Barry Trotz quoted earlier this week, saying he's looking at the market and he's trying to acquire a centreman. Look at his blueline in Nashville with some wondering if Dante Fabbro is available. He's been available before. He is a youngish defenceman. 26. He's a right shot defenceman. Always coveted, but he seems to be a misfit there. Some nights he's with [Roman] Josi, some nights he's in the press box. $2.5 million cap hit and he is a UFA at the end of the year. So affordable.

LeBrun: Meanwhile, a team that might eventually trade for a defenceman, Dregs, is Utah Hockey Club. They've had massive injuries, including two of the top four 'D' in John Marino at the start of the year, and of course, now the latest, Sean Durzi, who won't be back until early April. Those are big hits. And in the old days in Arizona, you might just say. 'ah well, we're rebuilding, let's lose games and get a high pick.' That's not the philosophy in Utah anymore, under new ownership. They want to compete this year. And for now, what they're telling people, is they're going to try fill those holes within, internally, but they are already phoning around looking at potential 'D' options and one of them is Ivan Provorov, who's a pending UFA in Columbus. He will eventually get traded by Columbus closer to March 7, but I don't think the Blue Jackets are ready to start selling off now. I think they want to keep things pretty quiet roster-wise here as they try to compete early this year.

Duthie: In Philly, there was a lot of hype when big Russian goalie Alexei Kolosov arrived, but it's kind of fizzled at least for now. He's down in the AHL, he was 10 days late for camp. Is a decision looming there CJ?

Johnston: Well it could be. I mean in part because of the Flyers struggles, I think they are looking for ways to that they could potentially put a shot in the arm of their roster, but I can say this, as much trouble as things were earlier in the year as much as this was not a good situation, things have settled a little bit and Kolosov has been playing in the American Hockey League, expected to start for Leigh High Valley on Friday night again, but he seems to be happy right now and so we'll see if the call from the NHL comes soon, but certainly that's one to keep an eye on because it's been a bit of rocky relationship and start to his time in North America.