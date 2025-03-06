Insider Trading: Canucks send D Soucy to Rangers for third-round pick

James Duthie is joined by TSN Hockey Insiders Darren Dreger, Pierre LeBrun, and Chris Johnston to discuss Carson Soucy’s trade from the Vancouver Canucks to the New York Rangers, the plans for the Winnipeg Jets and Washington Capitals, where Brad Marchand may end up, and more on Insider Trading.

Canucks trade Soucy to Rangers

James Duthie: In the short time between now and the last time we visited with you, there was a deal with the Vancouver Canucks sending defenceman Carson Soucy to the New York Rangers for third-round draft pick.

Not surprising.

Darren Dreger: No not surprising given the level of interest in Soucy over the last couple of days.

The Canucks first approached the Soucy camp probably two weeks ago to say that they’re interested in trading him. He had a no-trade clause and then it went quiet until earlier this week.

At that point the interest started to elevate, and it increased again this morning to the point that the Rangers are the team that ends up getting the left-shot veteran defenceman who has that physical tone.

He has a history with J.T. Miller and Will Borgen as well.

There were other teams that are now continuing to look at a relatively thin defencemen market. Winnipeg, Toronto, and Edmonton were all in there, so there were a number of teams that had interest in Soucy.

Pierre LeBrun: Of course, Brian Dumoulin was traded earlier today [from the Anaheim Ducks to the New Jersey Devils]. It makes you wonder where some of those teams who haven’t gotten their defenceman yet, where they’re going to go?

I’ll bring up David Savard of the Montreal Canadiens. I’m told that the Canadiens have told teams that they are happy to keep him. But there’s a price point where they might listen.

I think that price point is too steep as we speak but today is not Friday.

I think the Canadiens are waiting to see if teams are going to circle back and pay a certain price tag, which I believe is a second-round pick, for forward Joel Armia, and Savard.

Even there, the Canadiens are still in the playoff race where they might say ‘I don’t know’.

So, we’ll see.

Chris Johnston: To put a bow on this, how about the Rangers season?

If you wind it back far enough, they got rid of Jacob Trouba, they got rid of Ryan Lindgren. They’ve had a lot of in and out, even on this day where they traded Reilly Smith back to the Vegas Golden Knights and then making a deal to bring Soucy in.

One part of this is Borgen, who they previously acquired from the Seattle Kraken, played with Soucy once upon a time.

It really is a unique experiment for the Rangers, you could probably write a book on this season with the players going in and out.

Jets, Capitals focused up front

Duthie: You mentioned the Jets a little bit ago with the Soucy trade. The Washington Capitals and Winnipeg Jets are the best teams in the NHL.

What are they looking to add?

Dreger: Both teams are looking to add a forward.

I would say that the need is a bit more defined for the Jets. They’re looking at the No.2 centre to go behind Mark Scheifele as the No. 1. They’re looking for an upgrade for the second-line centre with Adam Lowry as the third-line centre.

That’s why they would be in on New York Islanders centre Brock Nelson, and they’d also like to add a defenceman.

They thought they were pretty close on Luke Schenn, who is now property of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Again, there was a relationship with Soucy that didn’t pan out.

I do believe that Winnipeg is a team that’s interested in Savard as well.

Washington doesn’t want to tinker too much.

They’re in the forward market, a top-nine forward if that player is available at an affordable price. It could be just a depth piece.

Teams looking for clarity on Rantanen’s future before deal

Duthie: I want to follow up on the two biggest names earlier on in the show. For Mikko Rantanen, is there a situation here where if the Hurricanes decide to trade him, the team that gets him can sign him, the bounty would be more for Carolina.

Wouldn’t that be the ideal situation for the Hurricanes to find a team that can sign him long-term?

LeBrun: A big note to that is, officially, the Hurricanes have not given permission to teams to negotiate directly with Rantanen as part of a sign-and-trade.

Like we saw last year with defenceman Noah Hanifin, who was traded from the Calgary Flames to the Golden Knights, he signed an extension a couple of weeks later.

Teams that are willing to trade for Rantanen, and we mentioned the teams in Dallas, Florida, Vegas, maybe L.A., they’re going to do so once they at least have an idea that they might have a chance in talks eventually to sign this guy.

Whether that’s in two or three weeks or after the season, I don’t know. You’re not going in blind and giving up pieces for Rantanen in a blockbuster without having an idea of whether or not you can sign him

Bruins leaning towards trading Marchand

Duthie: Brad Marchand, who Johnston reported, there’s a decent chance that the Boston Bruins do deal him and are looking towards the Western Conference.

Is it that the Bruins can’t stomach seeing him in a Toronto Maple Leafs or Ottawa Senators jersey or something like that?

Johnston: I know you’re trying to manifest this, but it’s not likely at this point.

This isn’t just a normal trade. You’re talking about someone who was drafted by the organization as a second rounder in 2006, he was part of their 2011 Stanley Cup winning team. There are some emotions in this one.

Marchand has wanted to stay in Boston, which is something he’s voiced publicly and privately and has been consistent with the negotiations.

It’s just at this point they haven’t been able to get across the finish line, which is why it’s going towards a trade.

I should mention, he’s got an eight-team no-trade clause in his contract. So, he has a limited control over where he can end up.

The Bruins have a lot of say of where to trade him and there are probably certain cities they wouldn’t want to see him play, even if you want him there.

Dreger: On Wednesday night, Johnston identified Boston as a team that he wanted to watch.

Now there’s obvious reasons why you want to pay attention to the Bruins, but it goes beyond Marchand.

There is defenceman Brandon Carlo, who a number of teams would be interested in. You wonder why they would want to trade Carlo considering the injuries they have on defence.

They moved Trent Frederic to the Edmonton Oilers, and they have another young big forward in Justin Brazeau, who is in need of a contract. It doesn’t sound like there’s a whole lot of talk in terms of negotiations.

You can see a number of pieces moved out of Boston.

Flames surveying the market

Lebrun: Just a quick note on the Flames, we don’t expect fireworks out of Calgary in the next 24 hours.

But, they are calling around, we’re told, and are said to be a moderate buyer. They don’t want to give up big futures, but could they add a forward? Could they add a defenceman and help their lineup that’s fighting dearly to try to make the playoffs?

Duthie: Since CRTC regulation insist that we include Brayden Schenn on every single Insider Trading, you wonder if Colton Parayko’s injury announced today, if that effects St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong and his team’s chances of making the playoffs.