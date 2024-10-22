Insider Trading: Ekman-Larsson avoids suspension

TSN’s Hockey Insiders discuss the Leaf blueliner’s hit on Jake Guentzel, Canada’s management aggressively scouting for the 4 Nations, Hockey Canada hoping for NHL star power at the WJC, the Rangers and Alexis Lafreniere, Tyler Johnson waiting out an extended tryout with the Bruins and a great honour for hockey legend Jari Kurri.

Did Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s clean track record help him avoid a suspension for his hit on Jake Guentzel on Monday night?

Oliver Ekman-Larsson Toronto Maple LeafsChris Johnston: It certainly didn't hurt. He’s coming up on 1,000 games and he’s never been previously suspended in his career. This a a hit that the Department of Player Safety felt was on the line.

Obviously, when they get going on the process of supplemental discipline there are differing opinions behind the scenes, but what they didn’t like is that they felt like he took advantage of Guentzel a little bit in this situation. The reason it was only a $5,000 fine, the second of Ekman-Larsson’s career, and not a suspension is the fact that Guentzel was about to make a play on the puck so they felt like it was a little early, not too early, so he should have expected some contact there and that the head was not the main point of contact on this hit, it wasn’t overly high.

It’s a bit of a slap on the wrist, a little bit of ‘We see you Oliver’ but it didn’t ultimately rise to a suspension for a player that hasn’t crossed the line too often in his career.

We’re just over three months from best-on-best hockey. Is Team Canada’s scouting staff leaving no skate unturned in their search to build a roster?

Team Canada World Cup of HockeyPierre LeBrun: There’s scouting and there’s not having a night off. What we’re finding out is that the Canadian management team is taking this pretty darn seriously.

Julien Brisebois was at the Saturday night game between the Lightning and the Maple Leafs and the next day he was on a plane to catch the Penguins and Jets. Jim Nill was at the Lightning, and Leafs game on Monday night. Kyle Dubas was in Ottawa Saturday afternoon for the Lightning and Senators and it goes on and on for Don Sweeney and Scott Salmond from Hockey Canada.

They’re taking in a lot of games that don’t involve their NHL teams because they want to get as much of a live feel for the players that are on the bubble, and not just through Dec. 2 when they have to announce the rosters, but they plan to keep doing this right through to the February tournament. Once they name the team they want to figure out who plays with whom and how they line up across the lineup so there’s not an empty night on the NHL calendar for the Team Canada management group.

Darren Dreger: The Hockey Canada guys are very busy there’s no question about that. Also looking forward to the World Junior Hockey Championships and the hope is that Canada’s junior team will continue to have an NHL presence.

You’ve got Jett Luchenko who is currently with the Philadelphia Flyers. The expectation is that he’ll be sent back to the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League in the near future. He’s a lock to make the team.

Beyond that, you look at Zach Benson of the Buffalo Sabres, Macklin Celebrini, who was selected first overall by the San Jose Sharks. Hockey Canada would of course love to get those guys in their lineup, but at this point I think best case is that it’s unlikely.

While the Rangers try to work out a deal with goaltender Igor Sheshterkin, the club continues its attempts to get a deal done with another key piece of the roster.

Alexis LafreniereLeBrun: This is why it’s a delicate dance for the New York Rangers and their salary cap beyond this season. It’s not just about their MVP goalie. There have been contract talks, going back to before the season, with Alexis Lafreniere, his agent, and the Rangers.

Those talks have not produced an extension, Both sides were motivated to see if they could get it done before the season but they couldn’t. The door has not been slammed shut on those conversations. I think it will be ongoing but whether it gets done during the season remains to be seen but the Rangers obviously view Lafreniere, who’s coming off a two-year bridge deal, as a massively important core piece who they want to sign long-term.

Johnston: A player that’s waiting patiently for a contract is Tyler Johnson with the Boston Bruins. He was in camp with the Bruins on a tryout agreement and he’s still in Boston. He’s skating there, trying to stay in shape, remaining patient in hopes of getting a contract.

It’s a bit of an unusual circumstance for the veteran forward. The Bruins like him, they liked his camp, but they don’t have cap space at this point in time so it would have to be someone going on waivers, a trade to create space, or maybe an injury creates an opportunity but Tyler Johnson is willing to wait it out and eventually work out a deal with Boston.

Who is being honoured with the second annual Borje Salming Courage Award?

Börje Salming jersey patchDreger: It’s the NHL Alumni Association that presents this award and it’s former Edmonton Oilers great Jari Kurri. It has to be a European player and an alumnus, as we know, and in this case, it’s Kurri being honoured.