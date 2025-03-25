Insider Trading: Goalie interference debate reignited

TSN’s Hockey Insiders discuss the fallout from the goalie interference call in the CBJ/Islanders game just days after extensive discussion at the GM Meetings, Jakob Chychrun’s contract extension, and how the NHL and NHLPA continue to work on a wellness plan focusing on former players.

It's the issue that will never go away in the NHL. Goalie interference. How do you explain the call we got in the New York Islanders, Columbus Bue Jackets game last night?

New York IslandersDarren Dreger: Look, No. 1 it was an enormous game with all sorts of playoff permutations and all that. We can appreciate all the frustration post-game, but by the letter of the law, as was reinforced last week by the NHL general managers, they get this one right.

We're looking at this play in slow motion so it does appear like the shot allows Elvis Merzlikins the opportunity to reset, but in real time it isn't. Kyle Palmieri isn't forced into the crease. he goes there of his own volition and his backside is in the blue paint so Merzlikins is not able to play the position, or in this case, reset. Now Patrick Roy hated it, as we can appreciate. The call on the ice was no goal and hockey operations did not have evidence to overturn based on what was discussed last week.

Chris Johnston: Plays like this are obviously going to generate some noise. You referenced the quote from Patrick Roy, probably the most pointed piece of criticism saying "If Toronto doesn't want to overturn the referees' call, then we don't need Toronto."

What I can tell you for certain is that the league does not listen to that. Even someone with Patrick Roy's resume. Whether it's you or me, Dregs, with our criticism, potentially, in the media. Players or coaches, you can go down the line, but the league feels as though they have the mandate from the GMs to keep establishing the standard that they have been calling. So while those make for good soundbites, I don't think they're going to change much.

It looks like Jakob Chychrun has found a permanent home in Washington after being traded a couple of times in the past three years. Did the sticker price of eight years, $72 million catch people in the league off guard?

Jakob Chychrun Washington CapitalsJohnston: 100 per cent. That's a big number that makes Chychrun the 10th-highest-paid defenceman as of next season. I think rather than just looking at the individual player and the team, I think this is a sign of a shifting landscape in the NHL.

Some teams think the salary cap will be at $120 million four years from now. If that's the case, paying $9 million for Jakob Chychrun will probably be a bargain.

As for how this deal went down, there were discussions earlier in the season between Chychrun and the Capitals with a desire to get something done. Because of the uncertain landscape, it was a little slow moving, but finally here in the last 48-72 the Capitals' offer came up big time and they were comfortable getting someone they hope will be a pillar in the future signed long-term.

Dreger: I would agree. I think there were clubs around the NHL that were surprised by the number. But there's also a belief that if Chychrun continues to have the year that he's having with the Capitals, and goes into free agency with an unlimited market, maybe that number is even higher.

Given the fact that it's taken a dotted path for him to find a comfort level on that blueline in Washington, he wasn't willing to risk the uncertainty of free agency so he takes what's sure, what's in front of him and he's more than happy to stay with the fit that he has with the Capitals.

Are the NHL and NHLPA getting close to a medical plan for ex-players?

Dreger: They are getting close to that. This has been a work in progress, to say the least, but credit to the NHL, the Players' Association, and the NHL Alumni Association because there's a deep-rooted need for an extensive and comprehensive wellness plan, a medical and healthcare provider for ex-players, not just the current players.

Marty Walsh, executive director of the NHLPA, certainly recognizes that. As do NHL clubs across the league. It's not done yet, but it's a priority moving forward.

The last two draft lotteries have produced Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini for Chicago and San Jose, respectively. This year it might be a defenceman in Matthew Schaefer with the same two teams involved in the running for that selection.

Matthew Schaefer - OHL ImagesJohnston: Chicago and San Jose have already been eliminated from playoff contention. Almost certain to have the best lottery odds when it comes time to make that drawing and that will happen the first week of May. It's either going to be May 5 or 6 at the outset of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

When the league does the lottery just depends on when the first round wraps up.

It's always a big night for the teams that didn't have the season they wanted, to start looking ahead to next season.