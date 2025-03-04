TSN’ Hockey Insiders Pierre LeBrun, Chris Johnston and Darren Dreger join host Gino Reda to discuss New Jersey’s deadline strategy with their star centre injured, the Jets’ deadline approach, how the Trent Frederic deal gives the Oilers cap flexibility, the Leafs’ centre options, Jake Evans re-signing with the Habs, and the Lightning poised to strike ahead of the deadline.

Guys, the clock is ticking towards the deadline. We're all wondering who could be a big- game hunter. Depending on the severity of the Jack Hughes' injury, could the Devils slip into that category?

LeBrun: Well, they were already a pretty busy team in terms of calling around looking for help at centre. But obviously that need for help is a double-down now because of the injury to Jack Hughes. Now, as of Tuesday, the Devils were not operating as though they were using the $8 million cap hit from Jack Hughes. And the reason for that is they needed more medical clarity on his situation exactly. More tests were on tap in the next 24 hours, but also potentially a decision to be made. Does he need surgery or not? And all of that could affect the timeline for Jack Hughes. The bottom line is the news does not sound good and the Devils need to go out and get help. But whether or not they have $8 million or not available to them by the deadline will be decided over the next few days. But they were already a team that had called on Jake Evans, for example, who's no longer on the market. From Brock Nelson on down, the Devils, I think, will be inquiring. They've already called Carolina, for example, and said, 'hey, if you're doing something with Rantanen by Friday in terms of flipping him, let us know.' I'm not sure Carolina wants to deal him to a team that they might play in the first round, but it's an example, I think, of the eagerness and the way New Jersey may approach this deadline over the next three days.

And while the Devils have got a lot of work to do, the Jets are in great shape - best record in the entire NHL. Do they leave well enough alone or how aggressive could they be before the deadline?



Dreger: I'll say this, for the right fit. I think that Kevin Cheveldayoff from the Winnipeg Jets are willing to spend. I mean, everything from Brock Nelson to a depth forward up front to a quality, experienced defenceman. I mean, everything is on the table when you're looking at the Winnipeg Jets. Now, we know historically they do face stumbling blocks and that's the no-trade clause that some players carry with them, but they're pursuing every opportunity. There's a strong appetite to strengthen whatever this Cup run looks like. And I'll remind you, for those who kind of wag your finger at the Winnipeg Jets as being conservative - last year at the deadline, Kevin Cheveldayoff traded his first, his second, a third and a fourth. So. once again, the Jets are willing to be a buyer.

He didn't come cheap, but the Oilers picked up forward Trent Frederic and it took some cap gymnastics to make that deal happen.



Johnston: That's a critical component to understanding what they did and getting Trent Frederic. You might look at it on the surface and say a second, a fourth, a couple unsigned prospects - that's a pretty price to pay for not only a player that's an unrestricted free agent, but one in Frederic who comes injured. He's week-to-week right now with a lower- body injury. But the key for the Oilers as they work through the Evander Kane situation and determining exactly what their cap picture looks like, is that he only counts $575,000, pro-rated against their cap for the remainder of the year. So, when Frederic is healthy, it does give them some option here to make some other moves ahead of the deadline and obviously leaves them some wiggle room depending on how things go with Kane.



What about the Leafs? Are they still big-game hunting for Brayden Schenn? Or if that doesn't work out, where do you see them looking for a plan B?



Dreger: I'd say this: The Toronto Maple Leafs are at least keeping tabs on the Brayden Schenn situation only because there's a small opportunity here. Maybe it presents. In the event that Doug Armstrong says, I am willing to consider trading my captain even when they're in playoff contention. So, it's the same group of available centres. You're looking at Brock Nelson, you're looking at Scott Laughton. I'm sure that Brad Treliving's list is different than that. But he's also looking at the defence market. And for the most part, the D market is relatively thin. What I know is the Toronto Maple Leafs, because of the cap situation, they're right on the cap line - they are going to look different on Friday after the deadline. Players coming in means players going out.



Jake Evans is no longer on the market. The Habs just signed him to a four-year, $11.4 million extension. How did we go from quiet to a done deal?

LeBrun: Well, Montreal picked up the phone on Sunday after a couple of weeks of both sides not talking - that's how - and things went from there. This comes down to the player wanting to stay. I mean, the Montreal Canadiens did not move a whole lot from their original position. They really stuck to a ballpark that they could live with, getting him for less than $3 million a year. Really a fair deal for the Montreal Canadiens. Jake Evans could have done better on July 1st, but he didn't want to leave. And it also speaks to perhaps the culture that Kent Hughes and that front office is building in Montreal, where a player like him would want to forgo that opportunity and stick around. It was bad news for a lot of teams who wanted to trade for Jake Evans. Teams like Winnipeg and New Jersey and Toronto that had all kicked tires - he's no longer available.

While the Leafs and Panthers do battle for top spot in the division, would it be a mistake to write off the Lightning too soon?



Johnston: A massive mistake. If you're looking for a team that could up-end this deadline, I would point you no further than Tampa. I've had a couple other executives around the league point out that Tampa has been running with a lean roster coming out of 4 Nations. They've had just one extra player, that being Cam Atkinson, and he was put on waivers on Tuesday. So, the Lightning have been able to accrue cap space. They have about $6 million give or take to acquire a forward. As they're out there shopping right now and given Julien BriseBois' track record, I'd suggest he's going to use that.