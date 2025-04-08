TSN’s Hockey Insiders on the Canadiens’ highly-touted prospect bound for Montreal, the Flames calling up Zayne Parekh, the Canucks’ off-season, Canada’s World Championship preps and the HHOF awaiting Ovechkin’s memorabilia.

Reda: As the Habs battle for a playoff spot over the next few days, they just locked up a top prospect of the future. Alongside Chris Johnston and Darren Dreger: Gentlemen, the Canadiens just signed last year's fifth-overall pick to a three-year entry-level deal, so what's next for 19-year-old Ivan Demidov, Dregs?

Dreger: Well, first of all they need to get him to Montreal and then let the hockey side of things take over. We know historically that can be a tricky business so the Canadiens are careful to put any sort of timeline on when to expect Demidov in Montreal or in a Canadiens uniform.

So what happens when he arrives? The sky is the limit for this young man, they're not going to push him, they don't do that developmentally with any of their top prospects but there is some encouraging signs.

He's coming out of the KHL where he led SKA with 49 points in 65 games so he's a top-level skillset, he'll be given an opportunity and he's got a nice contract as Johnston reported, a $525,000 signing bonus, or a bonus if he wins the Conn Smythe.

That might be far fetched, but it definitely helps him with bonus money as he gets deeper into the entry-level contract.

Plans for Parekh in Calgary?

Reda: Speaking of kids trying to make their mark, are the Flames going to try to throw last year's ninth overall pick right into the fire, CJ?

Johnston: Well that remains to be seen. In the short term, Zayne Parekh is joining the Calgary Flames in the middle of their fierce chase for that playoff spot in the Western Conference as they are on the road in California.

The plan, at least initially, for the organization is to just give him a chance to be around the team, soak in the NHL atmosphere and perhaps he'll get in a game if at some point they are mathematically eliminated.

That is the plan right now, of course sometimes those things do change. Parekh is coming off a fantastic season in the Ontario Hockey League with Saginaw, he has over 200 points as a defenceman over the last two seasons.

Probably the bigger decision is next season, because he can only play for the Flames or back in the OHL and I expect he would get a long runway in the fall in Calgary.

What moves await the Vancouver Canucks in the off-season?

Reda: While the Flames' playoff hopes are still alive, the Vancouver Canucks are all but officially done, so where do they go from here, Dregs?

Dreger: Well they're looking into the future, Gino, and it's an important off-season for general manager Patrik Allvin and the Canucks. We know that they're looking for, and they need a number two centre, how do they acquire that piece?

You look at the unrestricted free agent market, it looks thin. They're not afraid to spend some young assets, we're talking about draft picks and if you're looking at their pool of prospects, some of the bait to acquire a No. 2 centre - what about goaltender Thatcher Demko?

Next season he's going into the final year of his contract, but what does that extension discussion look like?

The two sides have had conversations, but it's more about 'Well, you think of some options, then we'll think of some options, then we'll get together and negotiate in the summer,' but there are some who do believe that a trade is an option as well.

Then you look at the future of head coach Rick Tocchet, the Canucks would love to extend Tocchet, they have the club option, but again they believe they have time on their side but Tocchet needs some time to consider what his best path is.

Team Canada coaching staff may start to take shape for men's Worlds in May

Johnston: Tocchet's name is popular right now, and I expect you would be hearing it in connection with Canada's entry at the upcoming World Hockey Championship.

Certainly at this point nothing is done but Hockey Canada has started to plan for that tournament and they're looking at continuity from the 4 Nations event to next month's Worlds and ultimately to the 2026 Olympics.

Tocchet is the only member of the coaching staff from the 4 Nations that it appears will be available come the Worlds next month. He'll be asked, he'll be given a chance to be there.

As for players, I think it's some of the same thing. Travis Sanheim, Travis Konecny of the Philadelphia Flyers, they're not going to be in the playoffs, I think they're two names to watch. Macklin Celebrini, Connor Bedard, maybe another veteran - Ryan O'Reilly - on the list of players Hockey Canada is looking at here.

They also have some time on their side with this tournament not scheduled to get going for a month or so now.

Plans at the Hockey Hall of Fame for Ovechkin's 895th goal

Reda: Elsewhere the Ovi celebrations continue for number 895. It was a great celebration and now news on how hockey fans may soon be able to share in the celebration at the Hockey Hall of Fame, CJ?

Johnston: The Hockey Hall of Fame of course would like to have some sort of exhibit to commemorate the Great Chase that culminated with his 895th career goal.

Anyone who visited the Hockey Hall of Fame in downtown Toronto might remember the great net that used to be there from Wayne Gretzky's 802nd goal.

At this point, basically, they're in a holding pattern because Alexander Ovechkin is a hockey player who loves to collect his own memorabilia. He's been grabbing everything during this chase, so there's an understanding at some point in time during the future that Ovechkin, the Washington Capitals and the Hockey Hall of Fame will figure out exactly what's headed to Toronto. Certainly the Hall of Fame is anxious to get those items on display.

Reda: As we speak, Ovi has five games left and is five goals away from 900, that would be a nice round number to finish this season on.