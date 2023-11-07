TSN’s Hockey Insiders examine other potential options for the Oilers after waiving Jack Campbell, the Canucks’ search for a right shot defenceman, the Sharks dealing with their rough start and the Hurricanes’ goalie situation.

Given the way he’s been playing, I don’t think anyone was shocked that the Oilers waived Jack Campbell. How did they finally decide that this was the time to do it?

Chris Johnston: Well, it may not be a shock, but when you're 16 months into a five-year deal with a player, you certainly never want to get to this stage that Edmonton finds itself and you don't make that decision lightly. I think the best hope now from the Oilers perspective, is that Jack Campbell has a chance once he clears waivers Wednesday to go down in the American Hockey League, rebuild his game in the way he has in the past in the AHL, and hopefully return to his spot where he can help them at the NHL level. In the meantime, you'll bring up Calvin Pickard, who makes considerably less, will allow the Oilers to accrue more cap space and that will be very useful for them in the months ahead for further wheeling and dealing.

Pierre LeBrun: It goes out saying that part of the conversation I think internally for the Oilers is whether there's a goalie upgrade elsewhere, but easier said than done. No. 1, Ken Holland has been around a long time and making a deal out of desperation is your worst leverage position. That's where the Oilers are. So, you're overpaying at this point for a goalie upgrade on top of the fact that any trade for a goalie upgrade would have to require Jack Campbell either being dealt separately somehow, and that would have to cost a high-end asset for the Oilers to be able to move that contract. Now the other thing to look at, of course, and Dregs is going to touch on this, but a potential coaching change. I don't think the Oilers are there. I don't think they see a team that's given up on their head coach, but if there are external options, it's worth noting that Gerard Gallant and Ken Holland go back and played together in the NHL and have remained friends over the years.

Darren Dreger: I believe you're right, Pierre. I don't think Ken Holland wants to make that coaching change just yet, but if he doesn't look outside, maybe he stays inside and promotes Glen Gulutzan, the assistant coach with Jay Woodcroft if things continue to stay sideways. Now, what we know is that the owner Daryl Katz is very involved. He's got his advisor, Paul Coffey, newly hired Jeff Jackson. These men are asking for answers and searching for solutions. But what if the roster isn't good enough for the Edmonton owners to do, and many of us projected they would, and that's contend for a Stanley Cup. Is it time they start looking at those future assets, like draft picks and prospects, and try to shake up the core right now. Those are the questions that are currently being asked.

While Edmonton struggles near the league’s basement, Vancouver is challenging amongst the league's elite. Darren, the Canucks are in talks about bolstering their blueline right now?

Darren Dreger: They have been for a while. They're looking for a right shot defenceman. Pretty much most of the contending teams would be, and I'm talking about playoff contending teams would be in that category. All teams think that their defence core needs to be upgraded. The problem the Vancouver Canucks have, they don't have the cap space and the teams that they're talking to aren't interested in a player. Now Vancouver like to use their depth on the wing. That's why we've heard about Anthony Beauvillier. That's why Conor Garland's name is more or less been out there, but because of the great start in Vancouver, I think Garland is less motivated to move from the Vancouver Canucks. So, it’s a wait and see in Vancouver for now.

Going to the Tuesday night's action, Auston Matthews has more goals than the entire Sharks team has scored as a team. But Chris, no panic in San Jose just yet?

Chris Johnston: Well, there's certainly unrest. I don't know if there's panic because everyone knew what the season was about. There was the expectation there would be a little bit of pain for the Sharks, but I don't think anyone expected it to be quite as painful as it's been to start this year. To the point that Mike Grier, the GM of the Sharks, did address his players on Monday and I think part of that message was that there is no magic pill here, that the solutions have to come within. Certainly, this is not a year where Sharks rebuild was expected to deliver them the playoffs, but the thought is there has to be more compete from those players, so don't look for a coaching change or a big trade at this stage. They've got to find the answers themselves.

News on Monday that Frederik Andersen is out indefinitely with a blood clot issue. Where do the Canes go from here, Pierre?

Pierre LeBrun: Well, No. 1, obviously, the Hurricanes concern for Freddie Andersen's health, more important than hockey right now. They want him to get well. They don't have a timetable for his return. It could be six weeks; it could be three months. They really don't know. Now the timing of also announcing that Jaroslav Halák is coming in on a tryout, it's interesting. They were actually going to do that in a way, even before the Andersen thing happened. They've been talking to Halak for a couple of weeks and that's because they want to get deeper in goal throughout the organization. They've recalled Pyotr Kochetkov and he's going to share the crease with Antti Raanta, but it's not a guarantee they actually sign Halak to an NHL contract. That remains to be seen. Carolina keeping an eye on the three goalie situations in Detroit, Montreal, among other places to see maybe that there’s a trade fit.