Insider Trading: Leafs' approach with Woll; Oilers' slow start and more

TSN Hockey Insiders Darren Dreger, Pierre LeBrun and Chris Johnston discuss the Leafs' approach to Joseph Woll, the Oilers' slow start, Flames' GM Craig Conroy's plan for this season, L.A. likely hosting the draft and Kings GM Rob Blake's expiring contract.

What is the current situation with Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll?

Joseph Woll Toronto Maple LeafsChris Johnston: There were certainly some alarm bells when Woll appeared briefly on the ice in Toronto on Tuesday, among social media and the reporters covering the team, but behind the scenes all is calm.

The feeling is that Woll is progressing quite well in his return. I think the Leafs are looking at the schedule right now, just two games on the schedule this week, and they just want to be smart. They want to make sure he gets back to 100 per cent, not wanting to rush him. I think you’ll see him up the workload on the ice in the upcoming days. Also in the coming days, he will go through some testing so the Leafs will have a better idea of exactly when he’s due to return.

The feeling now is that this is not long-term. The Leafs have some time and they’re using it.

Is the sense of urgency building for the Edmonton Oilers to address their blueline after their 0-3 start?

Ty Emberson Edmonton OilersDarren Dreger: There might be externally, but not internally. Everyone can appreciate the cries for an upgrade on defence, but that’s not going to force the Oilers management into making a move or a signing. It’s too early in the regular season. The fact is that it’s a layered issue in Edmonton. In the first two games, the goaltending wasn’t great.

Admittedly, the defence has been sketchy, but the primary issue is that the top players for the Oilers have not performed up to their level. We know those guys are going to find their groove. That’s what management is counting on and perhaps they can take a look at an upgrade on defence deeper into the season.

Has the Calgary Flames’ 3-0 start altered their plans to be sellers this season?

Pierre LeBrun: I think Craig Conroy is confused as to why people are expecting that. He’s done all the fire sale that he’s going to do here over the past 12-15 months.

The reality is that all the core veterans that people think might get moved, they’re under contract past this year. Guys like Nazem Kadri, Mackenzie Weegar, and Blake Coleman. The fact is, Conroy sees those veterans as wanting to be a part of this roster transition. He wants them to be a part of this roster transition. He doesn’t want to tear it down to the studs. He wants to build the right culture in Calgary and wants those veterans around through that.

Is the NHL looking to go big again with this year’s draft after the successful spectacle at Sphere in Las Vegas?

Johnston: Yes, everything is on track for them to go to Los Angeles. This has been in the air now for some time. What’s interesting is here is that the league is looking at the Peacock Theatre as the likely place for the draft to be held. That’s interesting because it’s only about a 7,000-seat venue. It’s hosted things like the Grammys and the ESPYs in the past.

With the league moving to a decentralized draft, they don’t have the same demands in terms of the space needed so they can take it to different kinds of venues. It seems like L.A. will be the first one and I’m sure once we get to 2026 and beyond, we’ll see them taking it to more non-traditional places, it won't just be hockey arenas anymore.

Los Angeles Kings general manager Rob Blake is in the final year of his deal. Is there any news on his status?

LeBrun: I’ll tell you where it’s not news and that’s within the Kings organization. Rob Blake and Luc Robitaille have a tremendous relationship. They spoke this summer and everyone is comfortable that Blake would enter this year on an expiring deal. The fact is that he did the exact same thing last time he needed a contract and went through the final year of his deal before he signed.

He’s entering his eighth year and the Kings have been knocked out in the first round three years in a row so I think there’s some pressure to take the next step. I think Blake is very comfortable with being in his last year and he’s comfortable seeing how his team does this year before having that conversation again.

What will Gary Bettman and Bill Daly discuss at the upcoming CHL meeting?

Gary BettmanDreger: The NHL commissioner and deputy commission are planning to attend to address and speak to the group assembled that is the collection of the Canadian Hockey League and their leadership core.

There are a lot of changes going on in the CHL including at the top of the commissioner's office of all three leagues, so Bettman will address this group. Undoubtedly they will want to find out about the NHL’s position on the expected NCAA lifting of the ban on CHL players next August.

There’s a lot of business the NHL and the CHL share, so this makes a lot of sense that the commissioner’s office will be on hand