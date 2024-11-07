Insider Trading: Matthews’ availability for the weekend still 'TBD'

TSN's Hockey Insiders discuss the latest on Toronto’s injured captain, Predators GM Barry Trotz explaining his 'rebuild' comment, the focus for the Montreal Canadiens, an update on cut-resistant equipment in the NHL, and the NCAA lifting its ban on CHL players.

The concern over Auston Matthews' injury has ratcheted up after he missed practice again on Thursday. What is your understanding of Matthews' timeline?

Auston Matthews Toronto Maple LeafsJohnston: I don't see any reason for anyone to freak out or panic too much just yet because the plan still is what it has been all along; Auston Matthews is resting his body and giving himself a chance to recover.

As we look ahead to the weekend there are back-to-back games for the Leafs. I wouldn't expect to see him on Friday when the Leafs host the Detroit Red Wings, but Saturday's game against Montreal, at least at this point in time, has not been ruled out. He's in a position to return as soon as then.

The Leafs and Matthews are taking this day-by-day with an injury that he's been managing to some degree since training camp. It's been a busy schedule and I think the Leafs and Matthews here are mindful of where they're at. There's nothing yet to suggest this is going to be a long-term thing.

Predators general manager Barry Trotz has lit a fire in Nashville. After spending a fortune in the offseason to make a run and winning just four times in their first 13 games, Trotz said "If we don't get it going soon, it might be time to start our rebuild plan." Is he serious about that or just publicly venting?

Nashville Predators Barry TrotzDreger: It's taken out of context. What he meant was rebuild in terms of renovation, not rebuild in the traditional sense that we've grown accustomed to with teardowns in the National Hockey League.

Frankly, Barry Trotz and the Nashville Predators aren't there yet. They brought in Brady Skjei to build in their defence, they brought in Stamkos and Marchessault to help teach and fortify their forwards, to give their younger pieces the opportunity to develop and grow.

Keep in mind that Trotz may have to insulate further. Let's see how things go in the next 10 games because he's got the pieces to do that. He has multiple first-round picks, two seconds and a bevy of young prospects that he could package. It's more about bringing in materials to add to construction, not a rebuild or teardown.

Any chance the Habs try to bolster their roster as they sit in the basement of the Atlantic Division or is this part of their rebuilding process?

Montreal CanadiensDreger: Kent Hughes, like every general manager in the NHL, is making his calls, but I can tell you there's zero appetite to mortgage the future or use any future pieces to help the here and now.

It is a process. The Montreal Canadiens knew that they weren't going to be great this year. They didn't expect to be a playoff-contending team this year. They have to be competitive, they have to be somewhat in the mix, but this is about the future. Yeah, they'll continue to have conversations and if the right fit is there, they'll make a move, but Geno, this is more about the top players for the Canadiens being better.

Is there any sense of what's on the agenda when NHL general managers meet in Toronto next week?

NHL Johnston: It's more of a meeting of an update for various things. One of those updates that stands out is the one for protective equipment, specifically, cut-resistant equipment. You'll recall the American Hockey League and ECHL have mandated this kind of equipment, such as neck, Achilles, and wrist guards for all players and officials.

The early word is that that program has gone quite well. It's worked in the way that it's designed. It's notable that they'll be discussing this at the NHL level because, at some point down the road, I think that this sort of equipment might be grandfathered in for the NHL. We're not there just yet, it won't be done next week, but certainly, the dialogue around that very important issue will continue.

The NCAA has now lifted the ban on CHL players, allowing them to play in Division I schools next season. How do you see this affecting the CHL and Canadian University Hockey?

NCAA logo Dreger: Well it has to be about relationship building. All corners are saying that. It's about developing the relationships between USPORTS, the NCAA programs, and the three leagues under the umbrella of the CHL (OHL, QMJHL, WHL).

Still many questions that don't have answers including that of compensation for players from NIL's or other areas.

An important note is that it was a decision made official on this day by Division I council for implementation in August 2025, not Division III. This does not include Division III of the NCAA.