The TSN Hockey Insiders discuss the Maple Leafs sending Mitch Marner to Vegas in a sign and trade deal, how the Panthers were able to complete a hat trick of signings on their pending UFAs, the market for Flames D Rasmus Andersson, the Oilers inking Evan Bouchard to a four-year extension, and more.

Leafs send Marner to Vegas in sign and trade

GINO REDA: They are the Insiders, Chris Johnston, Pierre LeBrun, and Darren Dreger. Guys, 24 hours early but the madness is officially underway.

Darren, you’ve been talking about [Mitch] Marner to Vegas for days now. It seemed to be inching closer and closer. How did it finally al come together.

DARREN DREGER: Well, the fact is we’re going to have to talk about it for, perhaps, hours longer because it’s not official yet in terms of Mitch Marner being traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. But ultimately, Gino, as you know, that’s what’s going to happen.

What has happened is the signing part of it, and that’s the Toronto Maple Leafs agreeing to an eight-year contract extension with Mitch Marner at $12 million per year. Now, Mitch Marner is inevitably going to be traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. In return, the Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to get Nicolas Roy, that’s believed to be the return, for Mitch Marner.

From a playing perspective, I think Craig Berube, the head coach of the Maple Leafs, will be okay with this. He’s a third-line centre, he’s got pretty good hands, he’s an aggressive forward, he’s an all-around good player, but to get to this point with Marner, the Vegas Golden Knights and Toronto Maple Leafs, it’s been a long time coming, to be sure.

CHRIS JOHNSTON: Well, what’s interesting to me is the contract Mitch Marner signed. It’s the exact same deal that we saw Mikko Rantanen get with the Dallas Stars when they traded for him at the trade deadline. These two guys have been, kind of, intertwined ever since being part of the same draft class once upon a time.

$12 million AAV puts Marner up in pretty elite territory in the league, but it might have been a little less than some people might have thought. Of course, we don’t need to kick the tax situation any longer, but that probably factored into the final number there.

One thing I was told about Marner is that there was a time earlier in the process as he was contemplating free agency, he thought maybe he would do something shorter, put himself in a position to come up as a UFA yet again. But I think this was, in some ways, a difficult process even thought it’s being resolved, officially, before the market opens with this contract.

So by signing an eight-year deal, he signed away all of his best remaining seasons in the NHL.

PIERRE LeBRUN: And probably the most disappointing team to hear this news throughout the weekend of Vegas and Toronto working on this trade was the LA Kings.

Ken Holland, the GM of the Kings, he was going to fly to the Toronto area to meet with Marner and his agent, Darren Ferris. A Kings contingent was going to fly on Tuesday night, they were going to meet on Wednesday and do their presentation to Marner.

It’s not on a wing and a prayer that they were planning that, I mean, the Kings, their understanding was that they were on Marner’s shortlist and that they wanted to meet in person to do their pitch. But they won’t have the chance now.

Panthers keep all three big pending UFAs

REDA: How about Bill Zito, the miracle worker? As he was hoisting the Stanley Cup, he said he absolutely felt like he could re-sign his three pending UFAs, so he got it done.

[Brad] Marchand at just about $5.3 million for six years, [Aaron] Ekblad earlier in the day at $6.1 [million] for eight years, already had [Sam] Bennett at 8x8. C.J., good job with the math. These three guys for just under $20 million a season moving forward.

JOHNSTON: Yeah, it might be the best hat trick of the Panthers’ season, and it was a pretty successful season where they won a Cup. We were all on the ice two weeks ago when Zito said that to TSN. I didn’t believe him, quite honestly, that he thought he could sign all three of those players.

The way he ultimately got it done is by doing a little bit more term than we would have expected on these contracts. One of the concerns throughout with Aaron Ekblad, of course, is just the miles on the body, but he goes eight years.

That’s the kind of deal, a year from now, you’re not even going to be able to do, but this current rule is you’re allowed to sign a player that long. So an eight-year contract get his cap number down to a manageable amount that the Panthers can fit in.

Then Brad Marchand, 37 years old, gets a six year deal? This is the first time I can remember someone who’s 37 signing through their age 43 season. That was the way they got him, as you mentioned, at a little bit more than $5 million.

Creativity, that has been the hallmark of Bill Zito and his front office in Florida. The reason they’ve won back-to-back Cups, the reason above all of the other things that gets discussed, is just how well they are managed and this is just a masterclass here in the last couple days.

DREGER: Yeah, it definitely is. Look, there are a lot of general managers, especially among the contending teams, looking for an influence of offence who are scratching their heads right now.

They are looking at players that have signed, been extended - Brad Marchand comes to mind, Sam Bennett with the Florida Panthers - wondering, ‘Okay, where are we now going to find our offence?’

The Toronto Maple Leafs were most definitely hoping that Brad Marchand would hit the market on Tuesday, that’s clearly not the case. The possibility of a return to Boston for Marchand was being speculated, Utah, go down the list of teams that would have lined up to take a crack at Brad Marchand.

Now these general managers, Brad Treliving included, are going to have to get super creative because when it comes to scoring punch, beyond Nik Ehlers, Brock Boeser, there’s not a ton available.

Update on Flames shopping Andersson

LeBRUN: Yeah, and suddenly the UFA D market has gotten a lot thinner.

A lot of teams were hoping that Aaron Ekblad would go market, same with Ivan Provorov. Provorov, today, signing for seven years at $8.5 million to stay in Columbus.

Think about the Calgary Flames. The Flames have been in trade discussions involving Rasmus Andersson, we’ll get to that in a second, but the Flames were hoping to sign a top-four D tomorrow when the market opened. They still might, there’s [Vladislav] Gavrikov on the market still.

But, if the Flames can’t sign a top-four D, are they still comfortable trading Rasmus Andersson? The other layer with Andersson is that he, right now, is only willing to sign an extension with the Vegas Golden Knights, that’s why there have been so many trade conversations over the last week between Vegas and Calgary.

Ottawa tried to trade for him, LA, Columbus, but Andersson wasn’t willing to sign an extension with those teams so Vegas is kind of holding some of the cards here. But Calagry doesn’t have to move him. They can wait until the deadline next year to move Rasmus Andersson.

Oilers ink Bouchard to long-term deal, still working on McDavid

REDA: And oh, by the way, the Edmonton Oilers, also really busy. They lock up Evan Bouchard long term. Big ticket at $10.5 million a season.

And, C.J., they can also start talking about an extension with the No. 1 player in the world. So they are going to be busy moving forward, as well.

JOHNSTON: Yeah, there’s still a lot of business to be done in Edmonton. They got to clear out some salary to make all of this work, but let’s not rush past the news of the day, and that’s Evan Bouchard signing for four years at $10.5 million.

You can be sure the Oilers would have preferred to get him for eight years. Of course, this is a key part of their team but the numbers in that case would have went to a level that Edmonton couldn’t hit at this point in time while also managing the other roster demands they have. So they do it on a four-year deal.

As for McDavid, let’s face it, that will be a story for the summer. He could sign officially as of Tuesday, but that’s not going to happen. This is still going to take some time.

But Stan Bowman has got to work on building out that roster, and obviously, has kept in pretty close touch with his captain, Connor McDavid, in letting him know what the team’s plans are, and obviously Evan Bouchard was a big part of those plans.

Canucks close to extending Demko

DREGER: Right, so the Edmonton Oilers extending a star defenceman and the Vancouver Canucks are hoping, working hard, to extend their star goaltender in Thatcher Demko.

They’re grinding away on this. I believe that it’s really close. No doubt in my mind that it is going to get done and will be announced at some point tomorrow.

But in the meantime, Patrik Allvin, like the other general managers we’ve already talked about, he is also looking around free agency and having continued trade conversations hoping to add some pieces, especially either a 3A or a No. 2 centre. So, a lot of work ahead in Vancouver.

